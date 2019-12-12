“Neighbors are fighting a Framingham man’s OK to erect an 80-foot ham radio tower”

From Wicked Local Framingham, December 10, 2019:
It’s called: “Antenna Zoning for the Radio Amateur: Everything you and your attorney need to know to obtain a permit for your antenna-support system.”
Prospect Street resident and licensed ham radio operator Mikhail Filippov [KD1MF] hired Hopengarten to help him convince the Zoning Board of Appeals to reject a challenge by a large group of neighbors who say the 80-foot radio tower Filippov wants to build in his yard is unsafe and will destroy the woodsy area’s charm.
The radio tower would allow Filippov, as an amateur “ham” radio operator, to communicate with other operators around the world without the internet. [Full story]
Update – Dec. 11, 2019: KD1MF was granted a continuance at tonight’s hearing because his attorney, K1VR, was in Washington, DC on ARRL business.
From Wicked Local Framingham, December 12, 2019:
“Neighbors must wait in Framingham ham radio tower fight”
FRAMINGHAM – There were so many residents opposed to the construction of an 80-foot-tall ham radio tower in their neighborhood that many had to sit on the floor in the city hall room where Wednesday’s Zoning Board of Appeals hearing was held.
But residents didn’t get to speak because Fred Hopengarten, the attorney representing the ham radio operator, didn’t appear. The day before, the board received a letter saying he’d be out of town.
ZBA members reluctantly voted to continue the hearing until Jan. 8.
[Full story]