Massachusetts Rhode Island Phone Net (MARIPN) – Time Change***

MASSACHUISETTS RHODE ISLAND PHONE NET – NEW TIME 5:00 PM

After weeks of struggling with long propagation on 75 meters at 6:00 PM the net is moving to an earlier time spot. In consultation with regular and occasional net participants and Eastern Massachusetts Section leadership, effective January 2, 2020, MARIPN will meet at 5:00 PM, EST. The net meets on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The scheduled frequency for the net is 3.978 MHz, plus or minus, usually plus.

Hopefully this time change will facilitate net participation and operation. Thanks to all for your participation and support.

Ralph Devlin, N1LAH

MARIPN Net Manager

n1lah@arrl.net