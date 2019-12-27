MASSACHUSETTS TRAFFIC REPORT FOR NOVEMBER 2019

My apologies yet again for the delay in posting the November Massachusetts traffic and net report. It did go into HQ in time to make QST but life got in the way of posting to all you great traffic handlers and net participants. I hope you all had a very enjoyable holiday season and maybe Santa brought you some new radio gear. It has been a good year, although with some sadness including the passing of Jim Ward N1LKJ and Greg Bennett KC1CIC, but now we look forward to 2020. I wish all a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year.

73, Marcia KW1U, STM EMA and WMA

MA STM REPORT Nov-19 NET SESSIONS QTC QNI QTR NM FREQ Net Time WMTN C1 22 4 177 161 KD2JKV 146.91 10:00 Daily WMTN C2 24 3 162 158 N1YCW 146.91 13:00 Daily MARI 29 119 94 502 KW1U 3565 KHz 19:00 Daily EM2MN 30 97 216 634 KC1HHO 145.23 20:00 Daily CM2MN 18 2 89 133 KK1X 146.97 21:00 Daily HHTN 16 49 107 274 W1HAI MMRA Rptrs 22:00 Su,M,W,F CITN 14 4 49 166 AC7RB 147.375 19:30 Tu,Th, F,Sa MARIPN 11 1 18 64 N1LAH 3978 KHz 18:00 Tu,Th,Sa WARPSN 4 8 63 NA N1IQI 147.225 08:30 Su WMEN 4 0 119 88 W1JWN 3944 KHz 08:30 Su SAR ORG REC SENT DEL TOTAL BPL BPL = 500+ points N1IQI 0 102 506 4 612 X KW1U 0 300 279 0 579 X N1TF 0 41 49 2 92 KD2JKV 0 39 39 0 78 W1RVY 0 56 13 1 70 WA1VAB 0 18 8 18 44 KC1HHO 1 32 3 7 43 N1LAH 0 18 22 1 41 W1PLK 1 16 8 13 38 KE1ML 0 11 21 2 34 NV1N 0 3 9 0 12 W1JWM 0 3 0 3 6 PSHR (Min 70 Points) 1 2 3 4 5 6 TOTAL KW1U 40 40 30 0 0 20 130 N1TF 40 40 30 5 0 0 115 N1IQI 40 40 10 10 0 10 110 W1RVY 40 40 30 0 0 0 110 KD2JKV 40 40 30 0 0 0 110 N1LAH 40 40 20 0 0 0 100 KE1ML 39 34 10 0 0 10 93 KC1HHO 24 40 20 0 0 0 84 DRS RCV FWD TOTAL KW1U 540 896 1436 N1IQI 102 506 608 W1RVY 0 0 0