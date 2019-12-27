MASSACHUSETTS TRAFFIC REPORT FOR NOVEMBER 2019

My apologies yet again for the delay in posting the November Massachusetts traffic and net report. It did go into HQ in time to make QST but life got in the way of posting to all you great traffic handlers and net participants. I hope you all had a very enjoyable holiday season and maybe Santa brought you some new radio gear. It has been a good year, although with some sadness including the passing of Jim Ward N1LKJ and Greg Bennett KC1CIC, but now we look forward to 2020. I wish all a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year.
73, Marcia KW1U, STM EMA and WMA
|MA STM REPORT
|Nov-19
|NET
|SESSIONS
|QTC
|QNI
|QTR
|NM
|FREQ
|Net Time
|WMTN C1
|22
|4
|177
|161
|KD2JKV
|146.91
|10:00 Daily
|WMTN C2
|24
|3
|162
|158
|N1YCW
|146.91
|13:00 Daily
|MARI
|29
|119
|94
|502
|KW1U
|3565 KHz
|19:00 Daily
|EM2MN
|30
|97
|216
|634
|KC1HHO
|145.23
|20:00 Daily
|CM2MN
|18
|2
|89
|133
|KK1X
|146.97
|21:00 Daily
|HHTN
|16
|49
|107
|274
|W1HAI
|MMRA Rptrs
|22:00 Su,M,W,F
|CITN
|14
|4
|49
|166
|AC7RB
|147.375
|19:30 Tu,Th, F,Sa
|MARIPN
|11
|1
|18
|64
|N1LAH
|3978 KHz
|18:00 Tu,Th,Sa
|WARPSN
|4
|8
|63
|NA
|N1IQI
|147.225
|08:30 Su
|WMEN
|4
|0
|119
|88
|W1JWN
|3944 KHz
|08:30 Su
|SAR
|ORG
|REC
|SENT
|DEL
|TOTAL
|BPL
|BPL = 500+ points
|N1IQI
|0
|102
|506
|4
|612
|X
|KW1U
|0
|300
|279
|0
|579
|X
|N1TF
|0
|41
|49
|2
|92
|KD2JKV
|0
|39
|39
|0
|78
|W1RVY
|0
|56
|13
|1
|70
|WA1VAB
|0
|18
|8
|18
|44
|KC1HHO
|1
|32
|3
|7
|43
|N1LAH
|0
|18
|22
|1
|41
|W1PLK
|1
|16
|8
|13
|38
|KE1ML
|0
|11
|21
|2
|34
|NV1N
|0
|3
|9
|0
|12
|W1JWM
|0
|3
|0
|3
|6
|PSHR (Min 70 Points)
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|TOTAL
|KW1U
|40
|40
|30
|0
|0
|20
|130
|N1TF
|40
|40
|30
|5
|0
|0
|115
|N1IQI
|40
|40
|10
|10
|0
|10
|110
|W1RVY
|40
|40
|30
|0
|0
|0
|110
|KD2JKV
|40
|40
|30
|0
|0
|0
|110
|N1LAH
|40
|40
|20
|0
|0
|0
|100
|KE1ML
|39
|34
|10
|0
|0
|10
|93
|KC1HHO
|24
|40
|20
|0
|0
|0
|84
|DRS
|RCV
|FWD
|TOTAL
|KW1U
|540
|896
|1436
|N1IQI
|102
|506
|608
|W1RVY
|0
|0
|0