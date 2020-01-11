“Framingham residents successful in fight to halt ham radio tower construction. For now.”

From Framingham Wicked Local,

Tower Controversy in Framingham continues In a unanimous decision, the [Zoning Board of Appeals] voted to vacate the building permit because, in its determination, the ham radio tower Framingham resident Mikhail Filippov wants to build doesn’t comply with local setback requirements as proposed. Filippov’s attorney says he’s waiting for the ZBA’s final opinion before he decides where to take the case next.

FRAMINGHAM – The radio tower that Mikhail Filippov wants to build is 80 feet tall. It would be made of extra-strength steel. It would pick up frequencies that allow him to speak with people as far away as Moscow, even in a communications blackout that cut off phone lines and internet.

Filippov is an amateur ham radio operator who lives at 273 Prospect St., which is where he wants to build the tower. The city issued him a building permit, and Filippov started to pour the foundation.

Then his neighbors found out.

Since then, those neighbors have been mounting a vigorous campaign to halt the project, which they argue would be a dangerous eyesore that scars the neighborhood and hurts families’ nest eggs. On top of all that, the tower as proposed is illegal, they said.