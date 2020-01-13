MASSACHUSETTS TRAFFIC REPORT FOR DECEMBER 2019

Greetings All,

2019 has come to an end and I hope all had a great holiday season. I wish all of you the best of health and happiness in 2020.

Winter is here and with fewer outdoor distractions (unless the snow falls) perhaps there is more time for amateur radio. Thanks to all who helped to support the traffic nets. Perhaps in the new year others will make the effort to learn more about message handling and net operation. There is information on our section website (ema.arrl.org), admirably managed by Phil Temples, K9HI. We wish to thank Phil for all his hard work for our benefit. In addition your section traffic manager and all your net managers are always ready to help and provide guidance in learning the important skills of message handling and net operation so that we can be prepared should a need arise. Many will tell you that in the midst of an emergency is not the time to learn.

I hope to have a year end report soon. For now here are a few December stats of interest. For 10 nets reporting, Massachusetts traffic nets held 171 sessions, with 1147 stations checking in, handling 295 messages in 2193 minutes. What dedication!! Thanks to all for your support.

73, Marcia KW1U

STM East and West Mass

MA STM REPORT Dec-19 NET SESSIONS QTC QNI QTR NM FREQ Net Time WMTN C1 28 4 252 215 KD2JKV 146.91 10:00 Daily WMTN C2 15 6 112 69 N1YCW 146.91 13:00 Daily MARI 31 85 95 441 KW1U 3565 KHz 19:00 Daily EM2MN 31 126 240 730 KC1HHO 145.23 20:00 Daily CM2MN 11 8 67 107 KK1X 146.97 21:00 Daily HHTN 18 43 121 287 W1HAI MMRA Rptrs 22:00 Su,M,W,F CITN 15 3 45 164 AC7RB 147.375 19:30 Tu,Th, F,Sa MARIPN 13 10 36 95 N1LAH 3978 KHz 18:00 Tu,Th,Sa WARPSN 5 10 72 NA N1IQI 147.225 08:30 Su WMEN 4 0 107 85 W1JWN 3944 KHz 08:30 Su 171 295 1147 2193 SAR ORG REC SENT DEL TOTAL BPL BPL = 500+ points N1IQI 0 97 504 4 605 X KW1U 0 304 300 0 604 X W1RVY 0 59 15 0 74 KD2JKV 0 30 30 0 60 N1LAH 0 25 26 3 54 KC1HHO 0 36 9 8 53 WA1VAB 0 18 6 18 42 KE1ML 0 8 25 2 35 NV1N 0 8 19 0 27 W1PLK 0 8 4 6 18 W1JWM 0 1 1 1 3 N1TF No Report 0 PSHR (Min 70 Points) 1 2 3 4 5 6 TOTAL W1RVY 40 40 30 45 0 0 155 KW1U 40 40 30 0 0 20 130 N1IQI 40 40 10 10 0 10 110 KD2JKV 40 40 30 0 0 0 110 N1LAH 40 40 20 0 0 0 100 KC1HHO 24 40 20 15 0 0 99 KE1ML 34 35 10 0 0 10 89 N1TF No Report 0 DRS RCV FWD TOTAL KW1U 542 874 1416 N1IQI 97 504 601 W1RVY 0 0 0