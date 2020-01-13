MASSACHUSETTS TRAFFIC REPORT FOR DECEMBER 2019

Greetings All,
2019 has come to an end and I hope all had a great holiday season. I wish all of you the best of health and happiness in 2020.
Winter is here and with fewer outdoor distractions (unless the snow falls) perhaps there is more time for amateur radio. Thanks to all who helped to support the traffic nets. Perhaps in the new year others will make the effort to learn more about message handling and net operation. There is information on our section website (ema.arrl.org), admirably managed by Phil Temples, K9HI. We wish to thank Phil for all his hard work for our benefit. In addition your section traffic manager and all your net managers are always ready to help and provide guidance in learning the important skills of message handling and net operation so that we can be prepared should a need arise. Many will tell you that in the midst of an emergency is not the time to learn.
I hope to have a year end report soon. For now here are a few December stats of interest. For 10 nets reporting, Massachusetts traffic nets held 171 sessions, with 1147 stations checking in, handling 295 messages in 2193 minutes. What dedication!! Thanks to all for your support.
73, Marcia KW1U
STM East and West Mass
|MA STM REPORT
|Dec-19
|NET
|SESSIONS
|QTC
|QNI
|QTR
|NM
|FREQ
|Net Time
|WMTN C1
|28
|4
|252
|215
|KD2JKV
|146.91
|10:00 Daily
|WMTN C2
|15
|6
|112
|69
|N1YCW
|146.91
|13:00 Daily
|MARI
|31
|85
|95
|441
|KW1U
|3565 KHz
|19:00 Daily
|EM2MN
|31
|126
|240
|730
|KC1HHO
|145.23
|20:00 Daily
|CM2MN
|11
|8
|67
|107
|KK1X
|146.97
|21:00 Daily
|HHTN
|18
|43
|121
|287
|W1HAI
|MMRA Rptrs
|22:00 Su,M,W,F
|CITN
|15
|3
|45
|164
|AC7RB
|147.375
|19:30 Tu,Th, F,Sa
|MARIPN
|13
|10
|36
|95
|N1LAH
|3978 KHz
|18:00 Tu,Th,Sa
|WARPSN
|5
|10
|72
|NA
|N1IQI
|147.225
|08:30 Su
|WMEN
|4
|0
|107
|85
|W1JWN
|3944 KHz
|08:30 Su
|171
|295
|1147
|2193
|SAR
|ORG
|REC
|SENT
|DEL
|TOTAL
|BPL
|BPL = 500+ points
|N1IQI
|0
|97
|504
|4
|605
|X
|KW1U
|0
|304
|300
|0
|604
|X
|W1RVY
|0
|59
|15
|0
|74
|KD2JKV
|0
|30
|30
|0
|60
|N1LAH
|0
|25
|26
|3
|54
|KC1HHO
|0
|36
|9
|8
|53
|WA1VAB
|0
|18
|6
|18
|42
|KE1ML
|0
|8
|25
|2
|35
|NV1N
|0
|8
|19
|0
|27
|W1PLK
|0
|8
|4
|6
|18
|W1JWM
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|N1TF
|No Report
|0
|PSHR (Min 70 Points)
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|TOTAL
|W1RVY
|40
|40
|30
|45
|0
|0
|155
|KW1U
|40
|40
|30
|0
|0
|20
|130
|N1IQI
|40
|40
|10
|10
|0
|10
|110
|KD2JKV
|40
|40
|30
|0
|0
|0
|110
|N1LAH
|40
|40
|20
|0
|0
|0
|100
|KC1HHO
|24
|40
|20
|15
|0
|0
|99
|KE1ML
|34
|35
|10
|0
|0
|10
|89
|N1TF
|No Report
|0
|DRS
|RCV
|FWD
|TOTAL
|KW1U
|542
|874
|1416
|N1IQI
|97
|504
|601
|W1RVY
|0
|0
|0