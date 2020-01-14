PART of Westford Winter Field Day, January 25-26, 2020

Brian McCaffrey, W1BP, writes on the PART of Westford mailing list:

Winter Field Day is here! WFD will be held at the Westford Sportsmen’s Club on starting at 2 PM on 25 January and running until 2 PM on Sunday, 26 January. We will begin setup on Friday, 24 January.

We will be operating one station outdoors in a heated tent. We can operate any mode except FT8. It will be operator’s preference the mode and band for the time you operate.

We need volunteers to help with the following:

– Setup on Friday and Saturday

– Operating starting at 2 PM on Saturday

– Westford Sportsmen’s Club members to take shifts as escorts for PART members

– Kitchen crew

– Tear-down starting 2 PM Sunday

Come to the PART meeting on Tuesday, 21 January, to hear all the details and get your questions answered.

Please sign up by email direct to me for anything you’re interested in. If you can only help for a short while, that’s ok too. The more the merrier, we can have shorter shifts in the cold. If you’ve already told me you’re interested in helping, thank you. Please let me know times you could help and what you’re interested in.

I hope to see you there!

73,

Brian

W1BP