New ARRL Mentoring Guide Available

From WMA ARRL web:

Western MA Section Manager Ray Lajoie, KB1LRL, Technical Coordinator Greg Algieri, WA1JAR, Technical Specialist Paul Topolski, W1SEX, Technical Specialist Bob Meneguzzo, K1YO, and others in the section have put together a mentoring guide which is intended to be downloaded by whoever needs it and can edit it specific to their club or group. This should be given to a person that has passed their test to provide basic information, club and contact information so they do not seem lost when they leave the room. Hopefully it will introduce them to an Elmer (Mentor) to aid in getting started. [Full story]