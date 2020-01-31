K1USN Radio Club QRV for “Freeze Your Butt Off”

“Pi” Pugh, K1RV, writes on the K1USN mailing list:

Tomorrow we plan to operate outside at K1USN during the FYBO (Freeze Your Butt Off) [Winter QRP Sprint, 1400Z-2400Z, February 1, 2020]. I plan to bring my KX3 and will connect to one of the regular K1USN antennas. Can someone bring a large thermometer so that we can display the current outside temp?

All are welcome to participate and to bring along your QRP portable radio/antenna to have some fun. As always, the coffee will be hot inside K1USN!



BTW, we usually keep things really simple and just do paper logging!

FYBO Winter QRP Sprint Status: Active Mode: CW, SSB, Digital Bands: 160, 80, 40, 20, 15, 10m Classes: Single Op (Home/Field)

Multi-Single (Home/Field)

Multi-Multi (Home/Field) Max power: 5 watts Exchange: RS(T) + (state/province/country)+ name + power out + temperature(F) Work stations: Once per band segment per mode QSO Points: 1 point per QSO

100 points per QSO with NQ7RP per mode per band Multipliers: state/province/country once per band

Field: x4

Alternative Power: x2

QRPp (<1W): x2

Temperature: 65F=x1, 50-64F=x2, 40-49F=x3, 30-39F=x4, 20-29F=x5,<20F=x6 Score Calculation: Total score = (total QSO points x spc mults x temp mult x alt pwr mult x field mult x QRPp mult) + NQ7RP QSO points E-mail logs to: fybo[at]azscorpions[dot]org Upload log at: http://www.qrpcontest.com/ Mail logs to: Mike Baker, K7DD

8845 W. Diana Ave.

Peoria, AZ 85345

USA Find rules at: http://arizonascqrpions.apps- 1and1.com/wp-content/uploads/ 2018/01/FYBO_General-Near- Forever-Rules.pdf Logs due: Mar 5 I look forward to seeing you tomorrow morning for some fun on the air at K1USN! We expect to begin setup around 8:30 AM.