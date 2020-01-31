K1USN Radio Club QRV for “Freeze Your Butt Off”

Tomorrow we plan to operate outside at K1USN during the FYBO (Freeze Your Butt Off) [Winter QRP Sprint, 1400Z-2400Z, February 1, 2020]. I plan to bring my KX3 and will connect to one of the regular K1USN antennas. Can someone bring a large thermometer so that we can display the current outside temp?
All are welcome to participate and to bring along your QRP portable radio/antenna to have some fun. As always, the coffee will be hot inside K1USN!
BTW, we usually keep things really simple and just do paper logging!
|Status:
|Active
|Mode:
|CW, SSB, Digital
|Bands:
|160, 80, 40, 20, 15, 10m
|Classes:
|Single Op (Home/Field)
Multi-Single (Home/Field)
Multi-Multi (Home/Field)
|Max power:
|5 watts
|Exchange:
|RS(T) + (state/province/country)+ name + power out + temperature(F)
|Work stations:
|Once per band segment per mode
|QSO Points:
|1 point per QSO
100 points per QSO with NQ7RP per mode per band
|Multipliers:
|state/province/country once per band
Field: x4
Alternative Power: x2
QRPp (<1W): x2
Temperature: 65F=x1, 50-64F=x2, 40-49F=x3, 30-39F=x4, 20-29F=x5,<20F=x6
|Score Calculation:
|Total score = (total QSO points x spc mults x temp mult x alt pwr mult x field mult x QRPp mult) + NQ7RP QSO points
|E-mail logs to:
|fybo[at]azscorpions[dot]org
|Upload log at:
|http://www.qrpcontest.com/
|Mail logs to:
|Mike Baker, K7DD
8845 W. Diana Ave.
Peoria, AZ 85345
USA
|Find rules at:
|http://arizonascqrpions.apps-
Logs due: Mar 5
I look forward to seeing you tomorrow morning for some fun on the air at K1USN! We expect to begin setup around 8:30 AM.