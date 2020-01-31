K1VR: “ARRL Board, National Activities” at Whitman ARC, February 5, 2020

The Whitman Amateur Radio Club‘s next meeting on February 5, 2020 will feature a special presentation by Fred Hopengarten, K1VR, ARRL New England Division Director. The meeting will start at 7:00 PM.

Mr. Hopengarten was first licensed in 1956 and has been an ARRL member continuously since. He is a Life Member, and makes annual financial donations to the League. Instead of enjoying his early life, he spent nine years to graduate from Colby, Boston College Law School, and Harvard Business School. He is a practicing lawyer. He wrote the ARRL book, “Antenna Zoning for the Radio Amateur.” He likes 160 CW, multi-op contesting, and travel.

WARC has invited members from two nearby radio clubs–the Genesis Amateur Radio Society and the Massasoit Amateur Radio Association–as their guests to attend this special presentation.

WARC holds a winter flea market, conducts licensing classes, and participates in a number of high-profile public service events. Meetings are held at the Whitman Knights of Columbus Hall on route 18 just south of the Abington line.