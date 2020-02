The Norwood Amateur Radio Club will hold its next monthly meeting on February 27, 2020 at 7:30 PM in the Norwood Civic Center’s Willett Room, 165 Nahatan Street, Norwood, MA 02062. The Civic Center is handicapped accessible, and ample free parking is available.

All regular club meetings are open to the public, and guests are always welcome. Talk-in to the regular club meetings is available on the W1JLI Club Repeater 147.210 (PL 100.0) up to the start of the meeting.