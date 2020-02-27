NTS

MASSACHUSETTS TRAFFIC REPORT FOR JANUARY 2020

Sorry for the late posting folks.  Vacations can sometimes get in the way, but mine surely was enjoyable.  My thanks to all who helped fill in while I was away.  We have a great group of traffic handlers in MA! 
Peter KC1HHO reports EM2MN has a new ORS in Bob KC1KVY.  Bob has also taken on a regular NCS slot and doing a great job.  Peter also reports Joe WB1EMS had perfect attendance on the net. Thank you Joe for your great support. 
 
MARI CW net folks are doing a fantastic job dealing with the vagueries of low sunspot activity on HF.  We welcomed Fred N1TF back from vacation.  We surely missed him while he was away.  Brian N1BBT has been checking in regularly representing the Cape and we certainly welcome his presence.  Some years ago Brian sailed with the Mass Maritime Academy on their summer cruises and kept daily CW skeds with several of the East Mass traffic handlers relaying messages between cadets and crew and their families and friends back home.  It was a great time enjoyed by all involved, including myself.
 
In Western Mass, there have been some changes effective March 1.  The Cycle 1 Net will meet at 1:00 PM and the Cycle 2 Net at 4:00 PM  Bruce N1YCW will manage the Cycle 1 Net and Peter KD2JKV will manage the Cycle 2 Net.  Both nets meet on the Mount Greylock repeater.  Peter also reports they should have Echolink back on that repeater within a week or so which will allow some Eastern Mass folks to participate. Look for K1FFK on Echolink.
 
Below is the STM report for January.  Thanks to all for your support.
 
73, Marcia KW1U
STM EMA and WMA
 
MASSACHUSETTS STM REPORTS 2020        
                 
NET SESSIONS QTC QNI QTR NM FREQ Net Time  
                 
WMTN C1 26 3 211 133 KD2JKV 146.91 10:00 Daily  
WMTN C2 27 5 222 151 N1YCW 146.91 13:00 Daily  
MARI 31 84 101 390 KW1U 3565 KHz 19:00 Daily  
EM2MN 31 135 248 732 KC1HHO 145.23 20:00 Daily  
CM2MN 16 9 85 127 KK1X 146.97 21:00 Daily  
HHTN 18 35 128 307 W1HAI MMRA Rptrs 22:00 Su,M,W,F  
CITN 18 7 62 197 AC7RB 147.375 19:30 Tu,Th, F,Sa  
MARIPN 13 6 53 124 N1LAH 3978 KHz 17:00 Tu,Th,Sa  
WARPSN 4 8 69 NA N1IQI 147.225 08:30 Su  
WMEN 4 0 104 80 W1JWN 3944 KHz 08:30 Su  
  188 292 1283 2241        
                 
SAR ORG REC SENT DEL TOTAL BPL BPL = 500+ points
                 
N1IQI 0 159 606 4 769 X    
KW1U 0 390 377 1 768 X    
W1RVY 0 56 19 0 75      
KE1ML 0 13 30 2 45      
WA1LPM 0 19 26 0 45      
N1LAH 0 18 22 1 41      
KC1HHO 0 32 6 3 41      
KD2JKV 0 20 20 0 40      
W1PLK 0 18 8 13 39      
KC1KVY 0 12 18 3 33      
WA1VAB 0 15 11 2 28      
NV1N 0 7 21 0 28      
N1TF 1 8 14 4 27      
W1JWM 0 0 2 0 2      
                 
PSHR (Min 70 Points) 1 2 3 4 5 6 TOTAL  
                 
KW1U 40 40 30 0 0 20 130  
W1RVY 40 40 30 0 0 0 110  
N1IQI 40 40 10 10 0 10 110  
KD2JKV 40 40 30 0 0 0 110  
N1LAH 40 40 20 0 0 0 100  
KE1ML 40 40 10 0 0 10 100  
KC1HHO 30 40 20 0 0 0 90  
N1TF 23 27 30 5 0 0 85  
KC1KVY 40 33 10 0 0 0 83  
WA1LPM 28 40 10 0 0 0 78  
                 
DRS RCV FWD TOTAL          
                 
KW1U 524 952 1476          
N1IQI 159 606 765          
W1RVY 0 0 0          

