MASSACHUSETTS TRAFFIC REPORT FOR JANUARY 2020

Sorry for the late posting folks. Vacations can sometimes get in the way, but mine surely was enjoyable. My thanks to all who helped fill in while I was away. We have a great group of traffic handlers in MA!
Peter KC1HHO reports EM2MN has a new ORS in Bob KC1KVY. Bob has also taken on a regular NCS slot and doing a great job. Peter also reports Joe WB1EMS had perfect attendance on the net. Thank you Joe for your great support.
MARI CW net folks are doing a fantastic job dealing with the vagueries of low sunspot activity on HF. We welcomed Fred N1TF back from vacation. We surely missed him while he was away. Brian N1BBT has been checking in regularly representing the Cape and we certainly welcome his presence. Some years ago Brian sailed with the Mass Maritime Academy on their summer cruises and kept daily CW skeds with several of the East Mass traffic handlers relaying messages between cadets and crew and their families and friends back home. It was a great time enjoyed by all involved, including myself.
In Western Mass, there have been some changes effective March 1. The Cycle 1 Net will meet at 1:00 PM and the Cycle 2 Net at 4:00 PM Bruce N1YCW will manage the Cycle 1 Net and Peter KD2JKV will manage the Cycle 2 Net. Both nets meet on the Mount Greylock repeater. Peter also reports they should have Echolink back on that repeater within a week or so which will allow some Eastern Mass folks to participate. Look for K1FFK on Echolink.
Below is the STM report for January. Thanks to all for your support.
73, Marcia KW1U
STM EMA and WMA
STM EMA and WMA
|