MASSACHUSETTS TRAFFIC REPORT FOR JANUARY 2020

Sorry for the late posting folks. Vacations can sometimes get in the way, but mine surely was enjoyable. My thanks to all who helped fill in while I was away. We have a great group of traffic handlers in MA!

Peter KC1HHO reports EM2MN has a new ORS in Bob KC1KVY. Bob has also taken on a regular NCS slot and doing a great job. Peter also reports Joe WB1EMS had perfect attendance on the net. Thank you Joe for your great support.

MARI CW net folks are doing a fantastic job dealing with the vagueries of low sunspot activity on HF. We welcomed Fred N1TF back from vacation. We surely missed him while he was away. Brian N1BBT has been checking in regularly representing the Cape and we certainly welcome his presence. Some years ago Brian sailed with the Mass Maritime Academy on their summer cruises and kept daily CW skeds with several of the East Mass traffic handlers relaying messages between cadets and crew and their families and friends back home. It was a great time enjoyed by all involved, including myself.

In Western Mass, there have been some changes effective March 1. The Cycle 1 Net will meet at 1:00 PM and the Cycle 2 Net at 4:00 PM Bruce N1YCW will manage the Cycle 1 Net and Peter KD2JKV will manage the Cycle 2 Net. Both nets meet on the Mount Greylock repeater. Peter also reports they should have Echolink back on that repeater within a week or so which will allow some Eastern Mass folks to participate. Look for K1FFK on Echolink.

Below is the STM report for January. Thanks to all for your support.

73, Marcia KW1U

STM EMA and WMA

MASSACHUSETTS STM REPORTS 2020 NET SESSIONS QTC QNI QTR NM FREQ Net Time WMTN C1 26 3 211 133 KD2JKV 146.91 10:00 Daily WMTN C2 27 5 222 151 N1YCW 146.91 13:00 Daily MARI 31 84 101 390 KW1U 3565 KHz 19:00 Daily EM2MN 31 135 248 732 KC1HHO 145.23 20:00 Daily CM2MN 16 9 85 127 KK1X 146.97 21:00 Daily HHTN 18 35 128 307 W1HAI MMRA Rptrs 22:00 Su,M,W,F CITN 18 7 62 197 AC7RB 147.375 19:30 Tu,Th, F,Sa MARIPN 13 6 53 124 N1LAH 3978 KHz 17:00 Tu,Th,Sa WARPSN 4 8 69 NA N1IQI 147.225 08:30 Su WMEN 4 0 104 80 W1JWN 3944 KHz 08:30 Su 188 292 1283 2241 SAR ORG REC SENT DEL TOTAL BPL BPL = 500+ points N1IQI 0 159 606 4 769 X KW1U 0 390 377 1 768 X W1RVY 0 56 19 0 75 KE1ML 0 13 30 2 45 WA1LPM 0 19 26 0 45 N1LAH 0 18 22 1 41 KC1HHO 0 32 6 3 41 KD2JKV 0 20 20 0 40 W1PLK 0 18 8 13 39 KC1KVY 0 12 18 3 33 WA1VAB 0 15 11 2 28 NV1N 0 7 21 0 28 N1TF 1 8 14 4 27 W1JWM 0 0 2 0 2 PSHR (Min 70 Points) 1 2 3 4 5 6 TOTAL KW1U 40 40 30 0 0 20 130 W1RVY 40 40 30 0 0 0 110 N1IQI 40 40 10 10 0 10 110 KD2JKV 40 40 30 0 0 0 110 N1LAH 40 40 20 0 0 0 100 KE1ML 40 40 10 0 0 10 100 KC1HHO 30 40 20 0 0 0 90 N1TF 23 27 30 5 0 0 85 KC1KVY 40 33 10 0 0 0 83 WA1LPM 28 40 10 0 0 0 78 DRS RCV FWD TOTAL KW1U 524 952 1476 N1IQI 159 606 765 W1RVY 0 0 0