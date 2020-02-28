Help Needed to Inform Local Police Departments About Distracted Driving

NEAR-Fest organizer Mike Crestohl, W1RC, of Marblehead has requested assistance in reaching out to all 348 Police Departments in Massachusetts. He wants to alert them to the exemption for 2-way radio operation (by keeping one hand on the steering wheel, of course) in the new distracted driving law. Mike is asking for volunteers to help him email police chiefs across the state. He will provide the detail messages and email addresses. W1RC estimates 10 volunteers could accomplish this with only a few hours of work.

Want to help? Contact Mike at w1rc@near-fest.com.