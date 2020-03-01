BAA Marathon Communications Still Needs Volunteers

Mark Richards, K1MGY, writes on the PART of Westford list:

This year the BAA’s amateur radio group worked hard to build up our volunteer numbers so that the mission may be accomplished. Unfortunately we’ve been met with lower than hoped for volunteer applications. So here’s our urgent appeal for help.

Comms volunteers are still needed at the Marathon. In particular, these jobs:

COURSE Net Control Operations Center PROCEDURES and INFO controllers Relief NCO’s

COURSE Medical Tent and Hydration Station coverage

TRANSPORT Sweep and Express bus operators



Training and documentation provided. In-person training is next Saturday, 8 AM at Keefe Technical High School in Framingham. Those who volunteer will receive info on the training.

Volunteer at the BAA web site: https://www.baa.org/races/ boston-marathon/volunteer/ volunteer-registration .

Although registration has officially closed, BAA is giving us some slack. But not for long!

Reply to this email for more information. If you know of someone, please refer them to me.

Please do what you can to help. Thank you very much!

/Mark Richards, K1MGY

—

Mark Richards

29 Juniper

Littleton, MA 01460

617 592 4392

kmalittl1@gmail.com

k1mgy.USA@gmail.com