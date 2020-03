The Whitman Amateur Radio Club will meet on March 4, 2020 at 7:00 PM. WARC member Ross Hochtrasser, W1EKG, will present on vintage aircraft radios.

WARC holds a winter flea market, conducts licensing classes, and participates in a number of high-profile public service events. Meetings are held at the Whitman Knights of Columbus Hall on route 18 just south of the Abington line.