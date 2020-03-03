KC1FSZ: “Homebrewing Renaissance in Amateur Radio” at New England Sci-Tech, March 10, 2020

From the Sci-Tech ARS Newsletter, March 3, 2020:

The STARS Radio Lecture Series is 7pm on the 2nd Tuesday of each month.

3/10/20: Bruce MacKinnon KC1FSZ: Homebrewing renaissance in the Amateur Radio Service

Bruce MacKinnon (KC1FSZ) will share his passion for homebrew SSB, demonstrate a rig or two, and encourage others to “pick up a soldering iron and start building!”

Ham radio is fun, but nothing beats the excitement of receiving a ‘5-9’ on a rig you built yourself.

Homebrewing connects the bygone era when all hams “rolled their own” to the cutting-edge of the Maker and open-source movements. The availability of inexpensive parts, lively sharing of plans and knowledge through blogs/podcasts/YouTube channels, a robust market for cheap and/or surplus test gear, and interesting cross-overs with other electronics-related hobbies have all sparked a homebrewing renaissance in the Amateur Radio Service.

Bruce (KC1FSZ) grew up in Sherborn, MA and was an electronics experimenter from an early age. After failing the Novice CW exam (twice) at age 10, Bruce turned his attention to receiver construction, short-wave listening, and software development. He re-attempted the FCC exam in 2016 (no code!) and now holds an Extra Class license.

Bruce lives in Wellesley with his wife and two children. He is on the board of the Wellesley Amateur Radio Society and spends most of his free time building radios and wooden boats.

