SKYWARN Training at Minuteman RA Meeting, Burlington, March 18, 2020

Please join us on Wednesday, March 18th @ 7pm, for SKYWARN weather spotter training. The training is being presented by Robert Macedo, KD1CY. All attendees will be issued a SKYWARN spotter ID and will be eligible to report severe weather to the National Weather Service.

This presentation will train you how to assist local officials and the NWS with early detection of hazardous weather. This is a public event but registration is required. If you plan on attending, please be sure to register before Friday March 13th to reserve your spot. Registration will be open to the public after the 13th.

More info about SKYWARN can be found at www.weather.gov/box/skywarn

Location: Microsoft Technology Center, 5 Wayside Rd, Burlington, MA 01803 (Note: Microsoft requires a valid government ID to access their facility)

Register for this SKYWARN training here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/s kywarn-training-class-mmra-mee ting-microsoft-burlington-ma- tickets-98531617721

Also, please join us for the weekly MMRA TIOS Net every Tuesday at 8pm on the linked repeater network.

73,

Jason, W1HFP

MMRA Secretary