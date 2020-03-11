Nashoba Valley ARC Members Judge Radio-Related Entries at Bromfield School Science Fair

From the NVARC March, 2020 Signal:

Once again, Nashoba Valley Amateur Radio Club members volunteered to judge radio-related entries in the Bromfield School’s (Harvard, MA) annual Science Fair. There were fifty-two entries, five of which were in the areas of NVARC expertise. The students were quite knowledgeable in their subjects, some more than others, but all of them were impressive. The projects NVARC judged were:

1. “Warping WiFi: The Attenuation of WiFi Signals by Different Materials”

2. “Free Space Optical Communications using Lasers”

3. “Making GPS Use Safer”

4. “Simple Aurora Monitor”

5. “The Construction and Research of MagLev Trains”

Of these, NVARC judged numbers 1, 2, & 4 as superior works, and awarded the students with a Certificate of Merit, an RTL-SDR HF/VHF radio dongle, and a private tour of Haystack Observatory.