BAA Marathon Postponed?

One of Amateur Radio’s premiere public service events, the BAA “Boston” Marathon, will be postponed to September, according to WCVB Channel 5.

Courtesy WCVB.com:

“Organizers of the 2020 Boston Marathon will postpone this year’s race amid concerns about COVID-19, sources tell 5 Investigates.

“The 124th running of the world’s oldest and most prestigious marathon was set for April 20, Patriots’ Day. Organizers are now looking to reschedule the event for September, although an exact date has not been determined, sources tell 5 Investigates.

“Legislators are talking about creating a special holiday in the fall in order to have the marathon be held on a holiday, WCVB has learned. The bill would be subject to the same approval process as other bills.

“The Boston Athletic Association had said it was working closely with state and local officials and would adhere to policies put forth by the Department of Public Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.

“The race has only been fully canceled or postponed once — in 1918, when a military relay race was held during World War I.”