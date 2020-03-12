Change of Venue: Sturdy Memorial Hospital ARC Meeting, March 17, 2020

Ray Cord, K2TGX, writes on the SMH ARC mailing list:

This is to announce that due to restrictions imposed on Sturdy Memorial Hospital activities for outside groups because of the coronavirus we will be moving the club meeting scheduled for this coming Tuesday, March 17th. Thanks to Steve, N1LEO, and his brother for offering to host the meeting.

The new location will be Stone-E-Lea Golf Course Club House, 1411 County Street, Attleboro, MA. Times will remain the same: ARES EmComm meeting at 7:00PM, Business meeting at 8:00PM.

Hope to see you all there, bring your N-95 masks and hand sanitizer.