Volunteers Sought, YuKanRun Fool’s Dual 5K & Half Marathon, April 5, 2020

Christopher Winczewski, K1TAT, writes on the Cape Ann ARA mailing list:

It’s that time of the year again.

Public service 2020 is starting with the Sunday, April 5, YuKanRun Fool’s Dual 5K 9 AM Race Start 10:00 AM Half Marathon, O’Maley Middle School, 32 Cherry Street, Gloucester, MA.

CAARA has a great public service team. Come out and have some fun with us. Why?

You are using amateur radio to provide a needed public service to ensure the safety and smooth running of a public event in local communities.

If you are unable to be there for the whole race, any amount of time you can give would be helpful. If you don’t have a radio, we have loaner radios available with a mag mount that will work in your car just by just plugging it into the cigarette lighter socket. We have loaner hand held radios as well!

Sunday April 5th 9:00 AM YuKanRun Fool’s Dual 5K Race Start 10:00 AM Half Marathon O’Maley Middle School 32 Cherry Street Gloucester, MA.​

Please let me know if you can staff a communications check-point for the event so I can plan staffing positions for the event.

Please let us know what type of equipment you plan to use ( mobile; HT; ¼-wave mag mount; rubber duck; etc.) so we have a better idea of where to locate you along the event course per the potential of your equipment.

The course will be open and supported By CAARA. for Four hours .Runner safety is everyone’s top priority. Local EMT crews and ambulances will be available for three hours to help.

Thank you in advance for your participation!

Chris K1TAT

Fool’s Day Communications Team Gloucester, Mass Last Updated: 3/11//2020 9:13 am Event date: April 5, 2020 On Location: 8:30 – 9:00 am Starts: 5K Run = 9 am Half Marathon Run = 10 am Freq: W1GLO Repeaters 145.130 – PL:107.2 Back up: 443.700 + PL:107.2 FM