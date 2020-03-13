In order to assist affiliated clubs and other organizations who face important decisions regarding conducting activities during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, your Eastern MA section staff have been in contact with club leaders regarding their plans. We present the following information to assist radio clubs and their members at:

https://ema.arrl.org/eastern-ma-amateur-radio-clubs-response-to-covid-19-threat/

Special thanks to Affiliated Club Coordinator Bruce Blain, K1BG, and Assistant Section Manager Phil Temples, K9HI.