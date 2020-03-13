MASSACHUSETTS TRAFFIC REPORT FOR FEBRUARY 2020

Greetings All,

As I looked through the announcements on the home page of this website I observed many cancellations due to the Coronavirus. This is unprecedented in my lifetime of recollections and while the situation is upsetting in many ways, we want to keep our friends and loved ones safe. As hams we can help make the most of the situation by keeping in touch via amateur radio.

For those who may be somewhat new to the traffic nets, there are resources available on the National Traffic System page of this website. We welcome all to participate on our nets. It is a good way to keep in touch.

The guidelines for message handling are there to help promote accuracy and efficiency and we encourage all amateurs to be familiar with at least the basics. The more you learn, the more accurate and efficient you and the entire system will become.

Below you will find the results of our activity in February. You who handle the traffic and control the nets are doing an excellent job. Thanks for your support.

73, Marcia KW1U

Section Traffic Manager for Eastern and Western Mass

MASSACHUSETTS STM REPORTS 2020 Feb-20 NET SESSIONS QTC QNI QTR NM FREQ Net Time WMTN C1 28 0 336 216 KD2JKV 146.91 10:00 Daily WMTN C2 28 3 250 158 N1YCW 146.91 13:00 Daily MARI 29 98 113 402 KW1U 3565 KHz 19:00 Daily EM2MN 29 98 216 597 KC1HHO 145.23 20:00 Daily CM2MN 14 11 80 121 KK1X 146.97 21:00 Daily HHTN 16 28 136 250 W1HAI MMRA Rptrs 22:00 Su,M,W,F CITN 16 3 75 173 AC7RB 147.375 19:30 Tu,Th, F,Sa MARIPN 12 8 57 123 N1LAH 3978 KHz 17:00 Tu,Th,Sa WARPSN 4 8 66 NA N1IQI 147.225 08:30 Su WMEN 4 0 103 73 W1JWN 3944 KHz 08:30 Su 180 257 1432 2113 SAR ORG REC SENT DEL TOTAL BPL BPL = 500+ points N1IQI 0 84 557 4 645 X KW1U 0 241 169 1 411 WA1LPM 0 16 20 0 167 W1RVY 0 56 19 0 75 KE1ML 0 35 20 1 56 N1TF 0 17 28 7 52 N1LAH 0 22 26 2 50 KC1KVY 0 19 24 4 47 WA1VAB 0 16 8 16 40 KC1HHO 0 31 5 3 39 KD2JKV 0 18 18 0 36 NV1N 0 8 5 4 17 W1PLK 0 5 3 3 11 W1JWM 0 0 1 0 1 PSHR (Min 70 Points) 1 2 3 4 5 6 TOTAL KW1U 40 40 30 0 0 20 130 W1RVY 40 40 30 0 0 0 110 N1IQI 40 40 10 10 0 10 110 KD2JKV 40 40 30 0 0 0 110 N1TF 40 40 20 5 0 0 105 N1LAH 40 40 20 0 0 0 100 KE1ML 40 40 10 0 0 10 100 KC1KVY 40 40 10 0 0 0 90 KC1HHO 30 39 20 0 0 0 89 WA1LPM 40 36 10 0 0 0 86 DRS RCV FWD TOTAL KW1U 260 657 917 N1IQI 84 557 641 W1RVY 0 0 0