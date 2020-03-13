MASSACHUSETTS TRAFFIC REPORT FOR FEBRUARY 2020

Greetings All,
As I looked through the announcements on the home page of this website I observed many cancellations due to the Coronavirus. This is unprecedented in my lifetime of recollections and while the situation is upsetting in many ways, we want to keep our friends and loved ones safe. As hams we can help make the most of the situation by keeping in touch via amateur radio.
For those who may be somewhat new to the traffic nets, there are resources available on the National Traffic System page of this website. We welcome all to participate on our nets. It is a good way to keep in touch.
The guidelines for message handling are there to help promote accuracy and efficiency and we encourage all amateurs to be familiar with at least the basics. The more you learn, the more accurate and efficient you and the entire system will become.
Below you will find the results of our activity in February. You who handle the traffic and control the nets are doing an excellent job. Thanks for your support.
73, Marcia KW1U
Section Traffic Manager for Eastern and Western Mass
|MASSACHUSETTS STM REPORTS 2020
|Feb-20
|NET
|SESSIONS
|QTC
|QNI
|QTR
|NM
|FREQ
|Net Time
|WMTN C1
|28
|0
|336
|216
|KD2JKV
|146.91
|10:00 Daily
|WMTN C2
|28
|3
|250
|158
|N1YCW
|146.91
|13:00 Daily
|MARI
|29
|98
|113
|402
|KW1U
|3565 KHz
|19:00 Daily
|EM2MN
|29
|98
|216
|597
|KC1HHO
|145.23
|20:00 Daily
|CM2MN
|14
|11
|80
|121
|KK1X
|146.97
|21:00 Daily
|HHTN
|16
|28
|136
|250
|W1HAI
|MMRA Rptrs
|22:00 Su,M,W,F
|CITN
|16
|3
|75
|173
|AC7RB
|147.375
|19:30 Tu,Th, F,Sa
|MARIPN
|12
|8
|57
|123
|N1LAH
|3978 KHz
|17:00 Tu,Th,Sa
|WARPSN
|4
|8
|66
|NA
|N1IQI
|147.225
|08:30 Su
|WMEN
|4
|0
|103
|73
|W1JWN
|3944 KHz
|08:30 Su
|180
|257
|1432
|2113
|SAR
|ORG
|REC
|SENT
|DEL
|TOTAL
|BPL
|BPL = 500+ points
|N1IQI
|0
|84
|557
|4
|645
|X
|KW1U
|0
|241
|169
|1
|411
|WA1LPM
|0
|16
|20
|0
|167
|W1RVY
|0
|56
|19
|0
|75
|KE1ML
|0
|35
|20
|1
|56
|N1TF
|0
|17
|28
|7
|52
|N1LAH
|0
|22
|26
|2
|50
|KC1KVY
|0
|19
|24
|4
|47
|WA1VAB
|0
|16
|8
|16
|40
|KC1HHO
|0
|31
|5
|3
|39
|KD2JKV
|0
|18
|18
|0
|36
|NV1N
|0
|8
|5
|4
|17
|W1PLK
|0
|5
|3
|3
|11
|W1JWM
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|PSHR (Min 70 Points)
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|TOTAL
|KW1U
|40
|40
|30
|0
|0
|20
|130
|W1RVY
|40
|40
|30
|0
|0
|0
|110
|N1IQI
|40
|40
|10
|10
|0
|10
|110
|KD2JKV
|40
|40
|30
|0
|0
|0
|110
|N1TF
|40
|40
|20
|5
|0
|0
|105
|N1LAH
|40
|40
|20
|0
|0
|0
|100
|KE1ML
|40
|40
|10
|0
|0
|10
|100
|KC1KVY
|40
|40
|10
|0
|0
|0
|90
|KC1HHO
|30
|39
|20
|0
|0
|0
|89
|WA1LPM
|40
|36
|10
|0
|0
|0
|86
|DRS
|RCV
|FWD
|TOTAL
|KW1U
|260
|657
|917
|N1IQI
|84
|557
|641
|W1RVY
|0
|0
|0