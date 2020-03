Via the NEQRP mailing list:

From the CVRC website, posted Sunday, March 15th:

Governor Sununu has ordered all schools in New Hampshire closed until a reassessment some time around April 3rd. This, of course, means that our Flea Market is cancelled for the 22nd and rescheduling is uncertain at this time. We certainly look forward to seeing you at some time in the future, but at this time, we wish to have you all be safe and healthy.

Sincerely,

Steve Jones, CVRC Secretary, N1JHJ