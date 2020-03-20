Update to All ARRL Members from Interim CEO Barry J. Shelly, N1VXY re COVID-19

Update from Interim CEO Barry J. Shelley, N1VXY

To ARRL Members

This message is to let our members know that the ARRL remains operational to meet the needs of our members during this Coronavirus outbreak. At the same time, we are taking steps to help protect the health and safety of ARRL Headquarters employees in line with the recommendations being provided by U.S. and Connecticut state health officials and governmental leaders.

We have arranged for many of our staff, depending on their job responsibilities and requirements, to work remotely during this unprecedented time. This helps the organization reduce the number of people in the building and improve our “social distancing” capabilities.

At the present time, all departments at ARRL Headquarters are functioning and customer service representatives remain available to answer your questions or direct you to the appropriate department to assist you. During this period, though, we strongly encourage members to use email as the preferred method of communication with ARRL in order to get you the timeliest response possible.

In particular, the ARRL’s VEC Department has been dealing with a higher-than-normal volume of emails and phone calls, and the staff there asks for your patience while they attempt to answer everyone as quickly as possible. There has been some significant disruption to VE exam schedules, given the restrictions that have been placed on gatherings in many locales. As with our employees, the health and safety of our Volunteer Examiners is a top priority and we have informed our VEs that they need to follow their local community’s guidelines and then use their best judgement when deciding whether to conduct, postpone, or cancel an exam session.

As previously reported, we have suspended all visits and tours of ARRL Headquarters and W1AW, so we have asked all volunteers to stay home until further notice.

All of these actions will remain in place until further notice. We will continue to monitor conditions from this outbreak and follow any additional guidelines provided by federal and state health professionals and government officials. We thank you for your understanding and patience during this difficult time.

73,

Barry J. Shelley, N1VXY

Interim Chief Executive Officer