20th USA Amateur Radio Direction Finding Championships, Boston, MA, Cancelled

March 28–The ARRL ARDF Committee has determined that the 20th USA ARDF Championships scheduled for June 9-14, 2020 near Boston, MA must be cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation. With events surrounding COVID-19 developing rapidly, along with the obvious need for urgent steps to contain its spread, the need to cancel the championships has become apparent. The 20th USA Amateur Radio Direction Finding Championships will be rescheduled for a future date.