20th USA Amateur Radio Direction Finding Championships, Boston, MA, Cancelled

March 28–The ARRL ARDF Committee has determined that the 20th USA ARDF Championships scheduled for June 9-14, 2020 near Boston, MA must be cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation. With events surrounding COVID-19 developing rapidly, along with the obvious need for urgent steps to contain its spread, the need to cancel the championships has become apparent. The 20th USA Amateur Radio Direction Finding Championships will be rescheduled for a future date.
USA ARDF Championships are open to everyone – there is no previous ARDF experience required, nor are competitors required to have an amateur radio license. There are usually several days of practice events followed by four days of competitions. The best radio athletes in the USA compete for spots on Team USA while others get their first taste of the sport. Stay tuned to messages from this group for all the latest announcements and information, or visit http://arrl.org/ardf.