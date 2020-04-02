W1PJE: “Innovations at the Speed of Radio: A Century+ of Amateur Radio Contributions to the Scientific and Technical Arts ­ and a Bright Future” at Algonquin ARC, April 9, 2020

The next [Algonquin Amateur Radio Club] meeting will be held on April 9, 2020 at 7:30 PM via conference call. [Contact Mike Powell, W1KU <mdpowell@dmpowell.net> for access information], as well as information provided for connecting to FreeConferenceCall.

The presentation that evening will be “Innovations at the Speed of Radio: A Century+ of Amateur Radio Contributions to the Scientific and Technical Arts ­ and a Bright Future,” P. J. Erickson, W1PJE, MIT Haystack Observatory.

Abstract:

From the earliest discoveries of Edwin Howard Armstrong to 21st century radio science innovations, amateur radio both then and now is intimately connected to scientific and technical achievements at the highest levels, benefitting both our electronically driven life and also advancing public welfare. This presentation will begin by giving an overview of outstanding ham contributions to modern scientific discoveries and inventions. I will then describe a modern effort to forge new discoveries about the natural world through the international HamSCI initiative (https://hamsci.org), connecting professional scientists and advanced amateurs for pioneering studies of our complex upper atmosphere and near­Earth space. Finally, HamSCI is now developing a Personal Space Weather Station for networked, “big data” information at your QTH about the propagation and atmospheric environment affecting RF signals, and I will close by giving a brief overview of that project, its status, and ways the community can participate.