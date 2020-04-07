Affiliated Clubs / Technical / Youth

KC1LOM: “History of Titanic’s Radio” at New England Sci-Tech ARS (Online), April 14, 2020

- by k9hi - Leave a Comment
Mark Rudd, KC1LOM
Mark Rudd, left, with Wayne Hanson, who will show an antique spark transmitter during the program. Presentation will cover Titanic’s “Marconi Radio” and related radio broadcast history.

Bob Phinney, K5TEC, writes:

 
“The STARS Radio Lecture Series is 7 pm on the 2nd Tuesday of each month. 
 
4/14/20: Mark A. Rudd KC1LOM: HISTORY OF TITANIC’S RADIO (and Related Broadcast Theory)
 
Guest Speaker:
Mark A. Rudd, KC1LOM,  is a retired Electrical Engineer and enjoys being a Technology Instructor for young and old students alike. Relevant to ham radio clubs, Mr. Rudd served as a radar engineer or “Lab Rad” at the USAF Rome Laboratory between 1985 to 1995.
 
After retiring as a Federal Engineer, Mr. Rudd always wanted to teach. So Mark served as a Sci&Tech Instructor at the King’s Co-Op since 2008, plus has been the Computer Tutor at the Tiverton Senior Center, both in Rhode Island.
 
To join the STARS Meeting at 7:00 pm just link your computer to https://zoom.us/j/231170127 Password: (email info@nescitech.org for password), or phone in: +1 929 205 6099, Meeting ID: 231 170 127, Password: (email info@nescitech.org for password).

