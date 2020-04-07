KC1LOM: “History of Titanic’s Radio” at New England Sci-Tech ARS (Online), April 14, 2020

Guest Speaker:

Mark A. Rudd, KC1LOM, is a retired Electrical Engineer and enjoys being a Technology Instructor for young and old students alike. Relevant to ham radio clubs, Mr. Rudd served as a radar engineer or “Lab Rad” at the USAF Rome Laboratory between 1985 to 1995.

After retiring as a Federal Engineer, Mr. Rudd always wanted to teach. So Mark served as a Sci&Tech Instructor at the King’s Co-Op since 2008, plus has been the Computer Tutor at the Tiverton Senior Center, both in Rhode Island.