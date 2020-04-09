PART of Westford April Meeting / Video Conference

George Allison, K1IG, writes on the PART of Westford mailing list:

Our next club meeting on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, will be conducted via video conference. For the past two weeks, the PART board has been testing several systems, and we’ve settled on Cisco’s Webex (webex.com). This system is easy to use, has good audio and video quality, and doesn’t require you to install any software on your computer; all you have to do is click on a link in an email. We can have up to 100 attendees in the meeting for an unlimited amount of time, and best of all, it’s free.

If your computer doesn’t have a video camera, or if you don’t have a computer at all, you’ll still be able to attend. You don’t need a camera to be able to view the conference on your computer, and there will be a dial-in number to call if you just want to hear the audio.

To get everyone ready for the club meeting, we’re going to hold practice sessions right after the Sunday night net for the next two weeks. At about 8:15 PM on Sunday evening I’ll send an email via Groups.io to the club that will have the URL link and dial-in number. We can use the repeater to coordinate the session and resolve connectivity problems.

Some things to note:

Video conferencing systems use a lot of resources in your computer to properly display all the video. If you’re on a laptop computer or smartphone, be sure it’s plugged in; if not, the battery will quickly drain.

Be in a well-lighted room, with the light on your face.

When you first attend a meeting on Webex, you’ll be asked to allow your camera and microphone to access the software. There may be a short delay while the link is initialized.

Mute your microphone if you’re not talking. There’s a mute button on the Webex screen.

See you next Sunday.