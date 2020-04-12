MASSACHUSETTS TRAFFIC REPORT FOR MAR 2020

During this time of constant news of increasing cases of covid19, social distancing, stay at home orders, loss of employment for many, it is a time to stay close and be there for one another. From what I’m seeing on the radio I think we as hams are doing just that. Certainly participation on our traffic nets has increased and we are happy to hear from our many radio friends and hope that they are staying safe and well.
The following traffic report shows our activity for March. Peter KC1HHO reports that the EM2MN net on the Boston repeater had 44 different amateurs checking in with a total of 330 for the month. While this is a traffic net and any message traffic is handled first, there has been a tradition to have a round of comments with an opportunity to share our various activities. It seems a number of folks have been joining us and hopefully learning something about message handling and net operation in the process.
The MARI CW net welcomes a new traffic handler, Tim KC1HOQ who lives on Cape Cod. He has been a welcome addition as an outlet for Cape traffic and has already handled his first message on this net.
To those in the western part of the state, there has been a change in net times for their 2 meter nets on the Mt Greylock repeater. They now meet at 1300 and again at 1700 to provide outlets into and out of the First Region Net.
As always we appreciate all the efforts of the other traffic nets in Massachusetts. Thanks for your support and keep up the good work.
73, Marcia KW1U STM
|MASSACHUSETTS STM REPORTS 2020
|Mar-20
|NET
|SESSIONS
|QTC
|QNI
|QTR
|NM
|FREQ
|Net Time
|WMTN C1
|30
|2
|198
|148
|N1YCW
|146.91
|13:00 Daily
|WMTN C2
|30
|0
|287
|87
|KD2JIV
|146.91
|17:00 Daily
|MARI
|31
|114
|138
|465
|KW1U
|3565 KHz
|19:00 Daily
|EM2MN
|31
|122
|330
|842
|KC1HHO
|145.23
|20:00 Daily
|CM2MN
|22
|7
|143
|213
|KK1X
|146.97
|21:00 Daily
|HHTN
|18
|32
|198
|309
|W1HAI
|MMRA Rptrs
|22:00 Su,M,W,F
|CITN
|14
|3
|88
|210
|AC7RB
|147.375
|19:30 Tu,Th, F,Sa
|MARIPN
|13
|19
|63
|151
|N1LAH
|3978 KHz
|17:00 Tu,Th,Sa
|WARPSN
|5
|10
|87
|NA
|N1IQI
|147.225
|08:30 Su
|WMEN
|5
|0
|145
|95
|W1JWN
|3944 KHz
|08:30 Su
|199
|309
|1677
|2520
|SAR
|ORG
|REC
|SENT
|DEL
|TOTAL
|BPL
|BPL = 500+ points
|N1IQI
|0
|114
|554
|4
|672
|X
|KW1U
|0
|313
|298
|2
|613
|X
|W1RVY
|0
|70
|14
|0
|84
|WA1LPM
|0
|30
|47
|1
|78
|WA1VAB
|2
|26
|20
|8
|56
|N1LAH
|0
|20
|27
|1
|48
|KC1HHO
|0
|33
|2
|2
|37
|N1TF
|0
|14
|16
|5
|35
|KC1KVY
|0
|12
|20
|2
|34
|KE1ML
|0
|5
|23
|3
|31
|NV1N
|0
|8
|15
|0
|23
|W1PLK
|0
|9
|1
|7
|17
|KD2JKV
|0
|8
|8
|0
|16
|PSHR (Min 70 Points)
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|TOTAL
|KW1U
|40
|40
|30
|0
|0
|20
|130
|W1RVY
|40
|40
|30
|0
|0
|0
|110
|N1IQI
|40
|40
|10
|10
|0
|10
|110
|KD2JKV
|40
|40
|30
|0
|0
|0
|110
|N1LAH
|40
|40
|20
|0
|0
|0
|100
|KC1HHO
|32
|37
|20
|10
|0
|0
|99
|KE1ML
|40
|35
|10
|0
|0
|10
|95
|N1TF
|20
|35
|30
|5
|0
|0
|90
|WA1LPM
|40
|40
|10
|0
|0
|0
|90
|KC1KVY
|40
|34
|10
|0
|0
|0
|84
|DIGITAL REPORT
|DRS
|RCV
|FWD
|TOTAL
|KW1U
|915
|801
|1716
|N1IQI
|114
|554
|668
|W1RVY
|0
|0
|0