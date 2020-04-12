MASSACHUSETTS TRAFFIC REPORT FOR MAR 2020

During this time of constant news of increasing cases of covid19, social distancing, stay at home orders, loss of employment for many, it is a time to stay close and be there for one another. From what I’m seeing on the radio I think we as hams are doing just that. Certainly participation on our traffic nets has increased and we are happy to hear from our many radio friends and hope that they are staying safe and well.

The following traffic report shows our activity for March. Peter KC1HHO reports that the EM2MN net on the Boston repeater had 44 different amateurs checking in with a total of 330 for the month. While this is a traffic net and any message traffic is handled first, there has been a tradition to have a round of comments with an opportunity to share our various activities. It seems a number of folks have been joining us and hopefully learning something about message handling and net operation in the process.

The MARI CW net welcomes a new traffic handler, Tim KC1HOQ who lives on Cape Cod. He has been a welcome addition as an outlet for Cape traffic and has already handled his first message on this net.

To those in the western part of the state, there has been a change in net times for their 2 meter nets on the Mt Greylock repeater. They now meet at 1300 and again at 1700 to provide outlets into and out of the First Region Net.

As always we appreciate all the efforts of the other traffic nets in Massachusetts. Thanks for your support and keep up the good work.

73, Marcia KW1U STM

MASSACHUSETTS STM REPORTS 2020 Mar-20 NET SESSIONS QTC QNI QTR NM FREQ Net Time WMTN C1 30 2 198 148 N1YCW 146.91 13:00 Daily WMTN C2 30 0 287 87 KD2JIV 146.91 17:00 Daily MARI 31 114 138 465 KW1U 3565 KHz 19:00 Daily EM2MN 31 122 330 842 KC1HHO 145.23 20:00 Daily CM2MN 22 7 143 213 KK1X 146.97 21:00 Daily HHTN 18 32 198 309 W1HAI MMRA Rptrs 22:00 Su,M,W,F CITN 14 3 88 210 AC7RB 147.375 19:30 Tu,Th, F,Sa MARIPN 13 19 63 151 N1LAH 3978 KHz 17:00 Tu,Th,Sa WARPSN 5 10 87 NA N1IQI 147.225 08:30 Su WMEN 5 0 145 95 W1JWN 3944 KHz 08:30 Su 199 309 1677 2520 SAR ORG REC SENT DEL TOTAL BPL BPL = 500+ points N1IQI 0 114 554 4 672 X KW1U 0 313 298 2 613 X W1RVY 0 70 14 0 84 WA1LPM 0 30 47 1 78 WA1VAB 2 26 20 8 56 N1LAH 0 20 27 1 48 KC1HHO 0 33 2 2 37 N1TF 0 14 16 5 35 KC1KVY 0 12 20 2 34 KE1ML 0 5 23 3 31 NV1N 0 8 15 0 23 W1PLK 0 9 1 7 17 KD2JKV 0 8 8 0 16 PSHR (Min 70 Points) 1 2 3 4 5 6 TOTAL KW1U 40 40 30 0 0 20 130 W1RVY 40 40 30 0 0 0 110 N1IQI 40 40 10 10 0 10 110 KD2JKV 40 40 30 0 0 0 110 N1LAH 40 40 20 0 0 0 100 KC1HHO 32 37 20 10 0 0 99 KE1ML 40 35 10 0 0 10 95 N1TF 20 35 30 5 0 0 90 WA1LPM 40 40 10 0 0 0 90 KC1KVY 40 34 10 0 0 0 84 DIGITAL REPORT DRS RCV FWD TOTAL KW1U 915 801 1716 N1IQI 114 554 668 W1RVY 0 0 0