Sturdy Memorial Hospital ARC “Meeting On The Air,” April 21, 2020

Ray Cord, K2TGX, writes on the Sturdy Memorial Hospital ARC mailing list:

We have decided to try a Meeting On The Air in place of our displaced Monthly meeting. It will start at 8:00 PM on Tuesday, April 21 on the K1SMH 147.195 repeater. Hopefully, John N1FLO, will be available to give us an ARES update. We will review what has transpired from last meeting, talk about upcoming activities and, of course, hopefully start planning for Field Day. The format will be some what the same as a normal meeting. We will do check-ins just as we do for the ARES Net and at the end we will go through the Roll Call for final comment.

If you have a question or comment during the meeting, just say “Question or Comment” when the transmission drops.

TNX 73,

Ray K2TGX

Secretary/TreasurerSMHARC