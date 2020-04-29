Affiliated Clubs

Waltham Amateur Radio Association Online Meeting, April 29, 2020

- by k9hi - Leave a Comment

Waltham ARA logoRon Senykoff, KG1T, writes the wara64 mailing list:

We are hosting our monthly meeting tonight, April 29 2020 virtually using Amazon Chime. 

Agenda:

  • 6-7 PM Social hour via video! Come join, bring a beverage, smoke ’em if ya got ’em. Chill with your WARA buddies on video.
  • 7:00 PM Club business

If you can’t be in a quiet room, use a headset or at least make sure to keep yourself muted.

Conference call link –> email Ron Senykoff, KG1T at rsenykoff -at- gmail -dot- com for details <– 

The full conference invite is below. 

For the best experience: The Chime client on a computer will show you the most concurrent video sessions. Phones or tablets should work just fine, just again may be limited on the video side. 

See you there!

Ron / KG1T
WARA President

Leave a Reply