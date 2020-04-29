Waltham Amateur Radio Association Online Meeting, April 29, 2020

Ron Senykoff, KG1T, writes the wara64 mailing list:

We are hosting our monthly meeting tonight, April 29 2020 virtually using Amazon Chime.

Agenda:

6-7 PM Social hour via video! Come join, bring a beverage, smoke ’em if ya got ’em. Chill with your WARA buddies on video.

7:00 PM Club business

If you can’t be in a quiet room, use a headset or at least make sure to keep yourself muted.

Conference call link –> email Ron Senykoff, KG1T at rsenykoff -at- gmail -dot- com for details <–

The full conference invite is below.

For the best experience: The Chime client on a computer will show you the most concurrent video sessions. Phones or tablets should work just fine, just again may be limited on the video side.

See you there!

Ron / KG1T

WARA President