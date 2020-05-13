MASSACHUSETTS TRAFFIC REPORT FOR APRIL 2020

Spring is a wondrous time of year with plants blooming, trees leafing and grass growing. There is a renewal of spirit too after the long winter doldrums. On the traffic nets we are seeing a renewal of sorts in the interest of amateurs in learning the art and skill of message handling. Your local and section nets are the place to learn and practice these new skills and we are seeing an increase in interest on the part of net check-ins. I just want to remind folks there is information on our website ema.arrl.org as well as the arrl.org website under the National Traffic System. Use this link https://ema.arrl.org/national-traffic-system/nts-resources/ to find articles including a Fillable Radiogram form you can download and print. There is a list of the ITU Phonetic Alphabet which is the global standard for voice message handling. You will also find a list of Prowords and Introductory Words and Phrases we use when voicing a radiogram. These are important to the receiving station in copying a message accurately. You will also find a list of ARL Numbered Radiograms which are optionally used to shorten messages and increase accuracy. Message Handling Instructions are an optional part of the Header of a Radiogram but it is important to know what they mean when you receive one. To get more of an overview of NTS you can read the NTS Manual (2015), and of course there is what is often referred to as the NTS Bible known as the MPG (Methods and Practices Guidelines) which can be found at www.arrl.org/appendix-b-nts-methods-and-practices-guidelines . This is a resource guide compiled from years of experience in message handling, which is well indexed for looking up information and finding examples. Check with your net manager regarding training, check the online resources and/or email me at kw1u@arrl.net.

The April traffic report for Massachusetts is found below. See you on the nets.

MASSACHUSETTS STM REPORTS 2020 Apr-20 NET SESSIONS QTC QNI QTR NM FREQ Net Time WMTN C1 17 3 186 114 N1YCW 146.91 1300 Daily WMTN C2 24 0 375 67 KD2JKV 146.91 1700 Daily MARI 30 108 165 477 KW1U 3565 KHz 1900 Daily EM2MN 30 114 410 946 KC1HHO 145.23 2000 Daily CM2MN 15 1 116 127 KK1X 146.97 2100 Daily HHTN 17 44 220 344 W1HAI MMRA Rptrs 2200 Su,M,W,F CITN 17 6 92 223 AC7RB 147.375 1930 Tu,Th F,Sa MARIPN 13 14 77 161 N1LAH 3978 KHz 1700 Tu,Th,Sa WARPSN 4 8 90 NA N1IQI 147.225 0830 Su WMEN/HF 4 0 115 80 W1JWN 3944 KHz 0830 Su WMEN/VHF 4 0 81 52 N1PUA 146.91 0900 Su 171 298 1846 2539 SAR ORG REC SENT DEL TOTAL BPL BPL = 500+ points N1IQI 0 103 522 4 629 X KW1U 0 285 301 0 586 X N1TF 0 40 58 6 104 KC1KVY 0 27 40 11 78 WA1LPM 0 30 36 0 66 W1RVY 0 51 12 0 63 KD2JKV 0 23 23 0 46 KE1ML 0 11 31 3 45 WA1VAB 0 19 14 10 43 KC1HHO 0 28 3 0 31 N1LAH 0 14 16 0 30 NV1N 1 2 13 1 17 W1PLK 0 1 1 0 2 PSHR (Min 70 Points) 1 2 3 4 5 6 TOTAL KW1U 40 40 30 0 0 20 130 N1TF 40 40 30 5 0 0 115 W1RVY 40 40 30 0 0 0 110 N1IQI 40 40 10 10 0 10 110 KD2JKV 40 40 30 0 0 0 110 KE1ML 40 40 10 0 0 10 100 N1LAH 40 30 20 0 0 0 90 KC1KVY 40 40 10 0 0 0 90 WA1LPM 40 40 10 0 0 0 90 KC1HHO 32 31 20 0 0 0 83 DRS RCV FWD TOTAL KW1U 816 731 1547 N1IQI 103 522 625 W1RVY 0 2 2