Historic SpaceX Launch Carrying Radio Amateur, Fellow Astronaut, to ISS is Scrubbed

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken, KE5GGX, and Doug Hurley will have to wait a few more days to see if the can make US space history, as human spaceflight is poised to return to the US for the first time in almost a decade. SpaceX and NASA scrubbed the launch, which was set for 1833 UTC on May 27. It has been reset for Saturday, May 30, at 1922 UT C.

“Standing down from launch today due to unfavorable weather in the flight path,” SpaceX tweeted minutes before its Dragon spacecraft was to head off into space for the “Demo-2” test flight powered by a Falcon 9 launch vehicle and headed to the International Space Station (ISS).

The next back-up launch opportunity is on Sunday, May 31, at 1900 UTC. The Demo-2 is the final major test for SpaceX’s human spaceflight system to be certified by NASA for operational crew missions to and from the International Space Station, SpaceX said. Launch video from the Kennedy Space Center will be available on the SpaceX website.