Framingham Amateur Radio Association Awards Two Scholarships

The Framingham Amateur Radio Association scholarship committee announced the club has awarded the 2020 Bev Lees Memorial Scholarship to the following two individuals:

Victoria Anderson just finished her sophomore year at University of Massachusetts Amherst, majoring in Business

Rebecca Weisman just finished her freshman year at Westfield State University, majoring in Earth Science

Anderson and Weisman will receive $500 scholarships.

The Bev Lees Memorial Scholarship was created in 2015 to honor the memory of FARA member Bev Lees, N1LOO (SK) . Lees was a former club president, and was active on the nominating committee, Field Day, and organizing the club flea market. Her passing was a great loss to FARA.