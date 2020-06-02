Framingham Amateur Radio Association Awards Two Scholarships

The Framingham Amateur Radio Association scholarship committee announced the club has awarded the 2020 Bev Lees Memorial Scholarship to the following two individuals:
- Victoria Anderson just finished her sophomore year at University of Massachusetts Amherst, majoring in Business
- Rebecca Weisman just finished her freshman year at Westfield State University, majoring in Earth Science
Anderson and Weisman will receive $500 scholarships.
The Bev Lees Memorial Scholarship was created in 2015 to honor the memory of FARA member Bev Lees, N1LOO (SK) . Lees was a former club president, and was active on the nominating committee, Field Day, and organizing the club flea market. Her passing was a great loss to FARA.