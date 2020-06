“Pi” Pugh, K1RV, writes on the K1USN mailing list:

We are pleased to announce that, Rick, N1DC, will be giving us a presentation [June 9, 2020 at 7:30 PM] about his recent (pre-Covid!) IOTA visit to Hutchinson Island, Florida. I’m sure that this will prove interesting especially for any of you considering some sort of portable operation later this month during ARRL Field Day on the weekend of June 27-28.













[For Zoom conference details, email “Pi” Pugh, K1RV, at pi.k1rv -at- gmail -dot- com.]