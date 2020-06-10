K1BG: “Single Operator Field Day” at Norfolk County Radio Association Online Meeting, June 10, 2020

The NCRA will hold its June meeting on Wednesday, June 10, at 8 PM via Zoom. We will have a presentation on the new Field Day rules by Bruce, K1BG, the ARRL EMA Assistant Section Manager, followed by an opportunity for everyone to discuss what they have been doing since the last Zoom meeting on May 13. Jim, WJ1R, will be the Zoom meeting host, and club secretary, Dave, K1HRV, will be sending out the meeting link and password.

Last month’s meeting was well-attended, and it was quite special because of the participation of many of our distant members who cannot attend a local meeting. Hope everyone will have a chance to participate! See you then! –NCRA website