MASSACHUSETTS TRAFFIC REPORT FOR MAY 2020

by kw1u

Happy June and happy beginning of summer.  Happiness is also seeing sun spots for a change,  giving operation on HF a bit of a boost.  Also nice to be able to get out more although hoping folks will remain careful, safe and healthy.

It has been exciting to see an uptake in the number of check-ins to the traffic nets with a number of those requesting training in handling message traffic. Peter KC1HHO, manager of EM2MN on the Boston repeater has been using radiograms with Trivia questions requiring a radiogram response to promote training in proper message origination and over-the- air transmission. This has been catching on and new hams have been taking advantage of this venture. If anyone would like to learn more about this and the how-to of message handling I’m sure Peter would love to hear from you.

We also handle messages digitally, using Packet on VHF and Pactor on HF. John W1JWM has been taking a lead in helping others to get set up on Packet and if anyone is interested in this aspect of message handling, contact John who is regularly found on EM2MN.

Field Day is almost upon us and while folks will generally be operating from home, I believe there are still extra points for originating NTS messages. For more information check arrl.org, ema.arrl.org or contact KW1U for help.

Below is the May traffic report for all Massachusetts traffic nets and traffic handlers who have submitted reports, including information on where and when to find traffic nets. Anyone wishing to be included in future reports please contact KW1U for more information.

73, Marcia KW1U
STM Eastern and Western Mass

MASSACHUSETTS STM REPORTS 2020 May-20      
                 
NET SESSIONS  QTC QNI QTR NM FREQ Net Time  
                 
WMTN C1 24 3 253 97 KD2JKV 146.91 1300 Daily  
WMTN C2 24 2 224 190 N1YCW 146.91 1700 Daily  
MARI 31 138 162 551 KW1U 3565 KHz 1900 Daily  
EM2MN 31 161 437 1120 KC1HHO 145.23 2000 Daily  
CM2MN 15 12 83 113 KK1X 146.97 2100 Daily  
HHTN 18 35 244 390 W1HAI MMRA Rptrs 2200 Su,M,W,F  
CITN 18 6 93 224 AC7RB 147.375 1930 Tu,Th,F, Sa  
MARIPN 13 32 81 195 N1LAH 3978 KHz 1700 Tu,Th,Sa  
WARPSN 5 10 110 NA N1IQI 147.225 0830 Su  
WMEN/HF 4 0 107 75 N1CPE 3944 KHz 0830 Su  
WMEN/VHF 4 0 93 40 N1PUA 146.91 0900 Su  
  187 399 1887 2955        
                 
SAR ORG REC SENT DEL TOTAL BPL BPL = 500+ points
                 
KW1U 0 318 298 0 616 X    
N1IQI 0 100 461 4 565 X    
N1TF 1 46 50 5 102      
W1RVY 1 74 22 2 99      
KC1KVY 0 26 31 17 74      
N1LAH 0 27 27 2 56      
WA1LPM 0 17 36 0 53      
KC1HHO 0 36 12 3 51      
KE1ML 0 15 24 5 44      
WA1VAB 0 12 14 12 38      
NV1N 0 13 23 1 37      
KD2JKV 0 14 14 0 28      
W1JWM 2 11 3 5 21      
W1PLK 0 3 3 2 8      
KC1HOQ 0 1 5 1 7      
                 
PSHR  (Min 70 Points) 1 2 3 4 5 6 TOTAL  
                 
KW1U 40 40 30 0 0 20 130  
N1TF 40 40 30 5 0 0 115  
N1IQI 40 40 10 10 0 10 110  
KD2JKV 40 40 30 0 0 0 110  
W1RVY 33 40 30 0 0 0 103  
N1LAH 40 40 20 0 0 0 100  
KE1ML 40 40 10 0 0 10 100  
KC1HHO 33 40 20 0 0 0 93  
KC1KVY 40 40 10 0 0 0 90  
WA1LPM 40 40 10 0 0 0 90  
NV1N 27 37 10 0 0 0 74  
                 
DRS RCV FWD TOTAL          
                 
KW1U 705 601 1306          
N1IQI 100 461 561          
W1RVY 0 7 7          
W1JWM 2 6 8          
                 

