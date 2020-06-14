MASSACHUSETTS TRAFFIC REPORT FOR MAY 2020

Happy June and happy beginning of summer. Happiness is also seeing sun spots for a change, giving operation on HF a bit of a boost. Also nice to be able to get out more although hoping folks will remain careful, safe and healthy.
It has been exciting to see an uptake in the number of check-ins to the traffic nets with a number of those requesting training in handling message traffic. Peter KC1HHO, manager of EM2MN on the Boston repeater has been using radiograms with Trivia questions requiring a radiogram response to promote training in proper message origination and over-the- air transmission. This has been catching on and new hams have been taking advantage of this venture. If anyone would like to learn more about this and the how-to of message handling I’m sure Peter would love to hear from you.
We also handle messages digitally, using Packet on VHF and Pactor on HF. John W1JWM has been taking a lead in helping others to get set up on Packet and if anyone is interested in this aspect of message handling, contact John who is regularly found on EM2MN.
Field Day is almost upon us and while folks will generally be operating from home, I believe there are still extra points for originating NTS messages. For more information check arrl.org, ema.arrl.org or contact KW1U for help.
Below is the May traffic report for all Massachusetts traffic nets and traffic handlers who have submitted reports, including information on where and when to find traffic nets. Anyone wishing to be included in future reports please contact KW1U for more information.
73, Marcia KW1U
STM Eastern and Western Mass
|MASSACHUSETTS STM REPORTS 2020
|May-20
|NET
|SESSIONS
|QTC
|QNI
|QTR
|NM
|FREQ
|Net Time
|WMTN C1
|24
|3
|253
|97
|KD2JKV
|146.91
|1300 Daily
|WMTN C2
|24
|2
|224
|190
|N1YCW
|146.91
|1700 Daily
|MARI
|31
|138
|162
|551
|KW1U
|3565 KHz
|1900 Daily
|EM2MN
|31
|161
|437
|1120
|KC1HHO
|145.23
|2000 Daily
|CM2MN
|15
|12
|83
|113
|KK1X
|146.97
|2100 Daily
|HHTN
|18
|35
|244
|390
|W1HAI
|MMRA Rptrs
|2200 Su,M,W,F
|CITN
|18
|6
|93
|224
|AC7RB
|147.375
|1930 Tu,Th,F, Sa
|MARIPN
|13
|32
|81
|195
|N1LAH
|3978 KHz
|1700 Tu,Th,Sa
|WARPSN
|5
|10
|110
|NA
|N1IQI
|147.225
|0830 Su
|WMEN/HF
|4
|0
|107
|75
|N1CPE
|3944 KHz
|0830 Su
|WMEN/VHF
|4
|0
|93
|40
|N1PUA
|146.91
|0900 Su
|187
|399
|1887
|2955
|SAR
|ORG
|REC
|SENT
|DEL
|TOTAL
|BPL
|BPL = 500+ points
|KW1U
|0
|318
|298
|0
|616
|X
|N1IQI
|0
|100
|461
|4
|565
|X
|N1TF
|1
|46
|50
|5
|102
|W1RVY
|1
|74
|22
|2
|99
|KC1KVY
|0
|26
|31
|17
|74
|N1LAH
|0
|27
|27
|2
|56
|WA1LPM
|0
|17
|36
|0
|53
|KC1HHO
|0
|36
|12
|3
|51
|KE1ML
|0
|15
|24
|5
|44
|WA1VAB
|0
|12
|14
|12
|38
|NV1N
|0
|13
|23
|1
|37
|KD2JKV
|0
|14
|14
|0
|28
|W1JWM
|2
|11
|3
|5
|21
|W1PLK
|0
|3
|3
|2
|8
|KC1HOQ
|0
|1
|5
|1
|7
|PSHR (Min 70 Points)
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|TOTAL
|KW1U
|40
|40
|30
|0
|0
|20
|130
|N1TF
|40
|40
|30
|5
|0
|0
|115
|N1IQI
|40
|40
|10
|10
|0
|10
|110
|KD2JKV
|40
|40
|30
|0
|0
|0
|110
|W1RVY
|33
|40
|30
|0
|0
|0
|103
|N1LAH
|40
|40
|20
|0
|0
|0
|100
|KE1ML
|40
|40
|10
|0
|0
|10
|100
|KC1HHO
|33
|40
|20
|0
|0
|0
|93
|KC1KVY
|40
|40
|10
|0
|0
|0
|90
|WA1LPM
|40
|40
|10
|0
|0
|0
|90
|NV1N
|27
|37
|10
|0
|0
|0
|74
|DRS
|RCV
|FWD
|TOTAL
|KW1U
|705
|601
|1306
|N1IQI
|100
|461
|561
|W1RVY
|0
|7
|7
|W1JWM
|2
|6
|8