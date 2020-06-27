Severe Weather & Amateur Radio Field Day Weekend Coordination Message #4

The following is the fourth in a series of messages on Amateur Radio Field Day Weekend and providing information on the weather during this period. This is a tradition spanning over 17 years for Amateur Radio Operators involved with Field Day and the NWS Boston/Norton SKYWARN Program. The following is the fourth in a series of messages on Amateur Radio Field Day Weekend and providing information on the weather during this period. This is a tradition spanning over 17 years for Amateur Radio Operators involved with Field Day and the NWS Boston/Norton SKYWARN Program.

After the afternoon and early evening beneficial rain of around 0.10″-0.90″ around the area with lesser amounts in parts of Northeast Massachusetts, clearing will occur and result in a hazy, warm, humid day on Sunday with the risk of isolated to scattered strong to severe thunderstorms for Sunday Afternoon and Evening. The most likely timeframe is from 3-9 PM but some activity could start as early as 12-1 PM Sunday.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed much of New England in a marginal risk for severe weather for afternoon and evening. Strong to damaging winds, hail, and torrential rainfall leading to urban and poor drainage flooding are the main threats. Model trends indicate a greater potential for severe weather on Sunday than today with strong instability, forcing from a cold front and marginally sufficient wind fields. [Full story]