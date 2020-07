The Falmouth Amateur Radio Association has announced that its Volunteer Examination team has resumed in-person test sessions.

According to the Falmouth ARA website: “Lee Thomas, NQ1L, FARA’s [VE team coordinator] has arranged for the use of a facility that allows for proper social distancing. Examinations are now available on the second Saturday of the month by reservation only. Contact Lee Thomas at NQ1L38 at gmail.com to schedule an examination.”