MASSACHUSETTS TRAFFIC REPORT FOR JUNE 2020

Greetings all. Hope summer and the partial reopening of activities in the Commonwealth is finding all you great folks doing well.

June was a very active month as far as the traffic nets and message handling was concerned. From Peter KC1HHO, manager of EM2MN: the training program has been going well and three new traffic handlers, Bernie KC1MSN, Scott N1KMX and Steve KC1NBI are becoming quite proficient and are on the road to becoming Official Relay Stations. Peter’s training has included radiograms containing Trivia questions which require a radiogram response in proper format and transmitted according to standard NTS protocol per the Methods and Practices Guidelines (MPG). This program was initiated by Peter and supported by this station. Good going Peter.

From Joe W1HAI, manager of HHTN: the net has been expanding its network to include most of Massachusetts. The Plymouth repeater (146.685 PL 131.8) has been added to the network to allow more check ins from the South Shore and Cape Cod. Now also the Mt Greylock repeater (146.91 PL 162.2) is linked allowing access to the western part of the state. Joe says they are still looking for a link to the North Shore. Any suggestions greatly appreciated. Please contact KW1U or W1HAI.

The MARI CW net had a banner month with a total of 197 messages passed and 171 check ins. We are happy to have added Cape Cod station W1TCD Tim and Rhode Island station AJ1DM John. We’re still welcoming anyone who would like to try CW message handling. We will slow down to your speed, whatever that may be. Ask any of our CW folks, it is a lot of fun.

Attached is the June traffic report. Great job all and thanks for your support.

73, Marcia KW1U STM