MASSACHUSETTS TRAFFIC REPORT FOR JUNE 2020

Greetings all. Hope summer and the partial reopening of activities in the Commonwealth is finding all you great folks doing well.

June was a very active month as far as the traffic nets and message handling was concerned. From Peter KC1HHO, manager of EM2MN: the training program has been going well and three new traffic handlers, Bernie KC1MSN, Scott N1KMX and Steve KC1NBI are becoming quite proficient and are on the road to becoming Official Relay Stations. Peter’s training has included radiograms containing Trivia questions which require a radiogram response in proper format and transmitted according to standard NTS protocol per the Methods and Practices Guidelines (MPG). This program was initiated by Peter and supported by this station. Good going Peter.

From Joe W1HAI, manager of HHTN:  the net has been expanding its network to include most of Massachusetts. The Plymouth repeater (146.685 PL 131.8) has been added to the network to allow more check ins from the South Shore and Cape Cod. Now also the Mt Greylock repeater (146.91 PL 162.2) is linked allowing access to the western part of the state. Joe says they are still looking for a link to the North Shore. Any suggestions greatly appreciated. Please contact KW1U or W1HAI.

The MARI CW net had a banner month with a total of 197 messages passed and 171 check ins. We are happy to have added Cape Cod station W1TCD Tim and Rhode Island station AJ1DM John. We’re still welcoming anyone who would like to try CW message handling. We will slow down to your speed, whatever that may be. Ask any of our CW folks, it is a lot of fun.

73, Marcia KW1U STM

MASSACHUSETTS STM REPORTS 2020   Jun-20    
               
NET SESSIONS  QTC QNI QTR NM FREQ Net Time
               
WMTN C1 26 4 236 190 KD2JKV 146.91 1300 Daily
WMTN C2 25 1 324 116 N1YCW 146.91 1700 Daily
MARI 30 197 171 751 KW1U 3565 KHz 1900 Daily
EM2MN 30 204 402 1169 KC1HHO 145.23 2000 Daily
CM2MN 19 13 99 142 KK1X 146.97 2100 Daily
HHTN 17 47 187 335 W1HAI MMRA Rptrs 2200 Su,M,W,F
CITN 17 7 84 225 AC7RB 147.375 1930 Tu,Th,F, Sa
MARIPN 12 29 74 187 N1LAH 3978 KHz 1700 Tu,Th,Sa
WARPSN 4 8 81 NA N1IQI 147.225 0830 Su
WMEN/HF 4 0 109 80 N1CPE 3944 KHz 0830 Su
WMEN/VHF 4 0 70 48 N1PUA 146.91 0900 Su
  188 510 1837 3195      
               
SAR ORG REC SENT DEL TOTAL BPL BPL = 500+ points
               
KW1U 0 414 382 8 804 X  
N1IQI 0 139 501 4 644 X  
N1TF 0 86 73 18 177    
W1RVY 1 87 29 5 122    
WA1LPM 0 31 46 1 78    
KC1KVY 0 30 38 7 75    
KC1HHO 0 44 21 10 75    
WA1VAB 0 24 18 20 62    
KD2JKV 0 28 28 0 56    
KC1MSN 0 26 11 18 55    
W1JWM 0 26 26 0 52    
W1TCD 0 23 9 19 51    
N1LAH 0 22 25 0 47    
KE1ML 0 29 7 1 37    
NV1N 0 10 22 2 34    
AJ1DM 1 7 5 5 18    
KC1NBI 0 7 7 0 14    
W1PLK 0 5 4 4 13    
               
PSHR  (Min 70 Points) 1 2 3 4 5 6 TOTAL
               
KW1U 40 40 30 0 0 20 130
N1TF 40 40 30 5 0 0 115
N1IQI 40 40 10 10 0 10 110
KD2JKV 40 40 30 0 0 0 110
W1RVY 40 40 30 0 0 0 110
N1LAH 40 40 20 0 0 0 100
KE1ML 40 37 10 0 0 10 97
KC1HHO 31 40 20 0 0 0 91
KC1KVY 40 40 10 0 0 0 90
WA1LPM 40 40 10 0 0 0 90
KC1MSN 35 40 0 0 0 0 75
               
DRS RCV FWD TOTAL        
               
KW1U 1407 1253 2660        
N1IQI 139 461 600        
W1JWM 16 9 25        
W1RVY 4 2 6        
               

