Mark Your Calendars for the DXE Virtual Hamfest and DX Academy, July 25, 2020

Join the Elmers at DX Engineering and a host of Ham Radio luminaries on Saturday, July 25, 2020, for the first DXE Virtual Hamfest and DX Academy—two online events combined into a full day of fun, learning, and drawings for DX Engineering gift cards.

Both events are free and open to all. Once signed up, you will receive a link to access the events in real-time on the Zoom webinar platform, or you can watch live on the DX Engineering YouTube channel.

The day kicks off with the DXE Virtual Hamfest, featuring presentations from top contributors to OnAllBands (DX Engineering’s blog site), and the latest news and answers to your questions about recent and upcoming products, including the RF-KIT RF2K-S Linear Amplifier (sold exclusively in North America by DX Engineering), the RT-4500HD Heavy-Duty Rotator, and the Ladder Line Surge Protector. [Full story]