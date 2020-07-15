WU3C: “An Introduction to Synchronization in Modems” at Nashoba Valley ARC Meeting Online, July 16, 2020

Bruce Blain, K1BG writes:

The Nashoba Valley Amateur Radio Club’s July meeting is tomorrow, Thursday, JuLY 16th at 7:30 PM . Under normal circumstances, NVARC does not have meetings in July or August. But this summer, NVARC’s board of directors has decided to extend our on-line meetings through the summer. This meeting will be conducted via WebEx. Meeting details are below. Thanks to Jim Hein, N8VIM, and Medtronics for the WebEx conference.

The meeting will feature Jessica, WU3C, who will give us “An Introduction to Synchronization in Modems.”

I also expect there will be a report on NVARC’s recent participation in the ARRL Field Day at the end of June.

Again, WebEx details are below.

Thanks and 73. Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions.

Bruce, K1BG

978-772-2773 or bruce.blain@charter.net

[Contact Bruce Blain for WebEx details. -ed.]