“Pi” Pugh, K1RV, writes on the K1USN mailing list:

Joe Zaks, N1BIM, will be giving us a presentation about how to get started with DMR Radio at our upcoming K1USN Zoom session to be held this upcoming Tuesday evening, July 21, 2020 at 7:30 PM. We should have plenty of opportunity for questions, comments, etc after his talk. I’m sure that many of you have already had some experiences with DMR and will be willing to share them with the group.

[Contact pi.k1rv -at- gmail -dot- com for Zoom conference details. -ed.]