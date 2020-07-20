K1OA: “Ham Radio Awards” at Billerica ARS Meeting Online, August 5, 2020

Andy Wallace, KA1GTT, writes on the Billerica ARS website:

I am pleased to announce that our own [Billerica Amateur Radio Society] Secretary, Scott Ginsburg, K1OA, will be our speaker for the August meeting.

Scott sent me a sneak preview of his PPT slide deck for Ham Radio Awards and wow, there are some awards available to us that I had no knowledge of. Why go for awards? Well lots of us are already doing the heavy lifting – MAKING QSOs – so why not have a nice plaque or certificate to commemorate your hard work?

If you are curious about ARRL DXCC, Worked all States, Worked All Continents, Worked all Zones, the incredible USA Counties award (guess how many there are?), and others, you will want to see this presentation. Even if you are a casual operator or DXer you will enjoy hearing about these awards. You never know, someday your totals will qualify you for one.

We will announce the link to join the Zoom meeting before the meeting, but it will be posted to the BARS email list and should not be shared outside our Club. Are you on the email list? If not, please send an email to bars-subscribe@w1hh.org and then simply reply to the robot response from the server and you will be subscribed.

Observing our Zoom meeting requires only a web browser and headphones/speakers. You do not need a webcam or microphone unless you want to speak or be seen.

Before our meeting date, please go to https://zoom.us/test and see if it will function for you. If you have problems, we can try to assist – feel free to ask questions on the BARS email list.

I am looking forward to “seeing” many of you Wednesday 8/5/20.

Andy

KA1GTT