Guest Presentation: Remote Communications in Peru, PART of Westford Meeting, August 18, 2020

George Allison, K1IG, writes on the PART of Westford mailing list:

Our guest speaker for the PART meeting on Tuesday, August 18, will be Daniel Fernandez-Davila, who will give us a presentation about his with local villages and remote radio communications in Peru. Mr. Fernandez-Davila is an active archaeologist (BA Archaeology and Diploma of Anthropological Studies from Catholic University, Peru; MA in Archaeology and Ancient Heritage from University of Leicester, England) who has conducted excavations and mapping projects in the Andes and continues doing independent research in the north cloud forest of Peru. Daniel has served as an historical advisor for the BBC and Discovery Channel in the production of Ancient Civilization documentaries and has 25 years of experience teaching World History, Latin America, Archaeology and World Geography.

He co-founded Loose Change, an NGO (non-governmental organization) that brings school supplies and books to very remote villages in the Andes. He has also been teaching local Peruvians about radio communications and how to deal with emergencies using handheld radios. Recently he tested new radios and he is planning to create a web of communications in the area that can benefit isolated villagers.

He currently lives in Stow with his family and has been teaching Social Studies at Wayland Middle School since 2005.

The meeting will be conducted via Webex, and will start at 7:30 PM. Those who wish to check out their connectivity or just rag-chew will be able to log on as early at 7:00 PM. Login information will be sent to those on the PART mailing list by Monday evening.