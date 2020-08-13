All

MASSACHUSETTS TRAFFIC REPORT FOR JULY 2020

Greetings all traffic handlers and would-be traffic handlers. I hope you are all staying safe and cool. My apologies for not hosting the annual traffic handlers picnic this year, but the current pandemic situation was a primary factor. I hope to be able to have one here next year.

I have mentioned in the past that the Public Service Enhancement Working Group of the ARRL was turning their attention to NTS this year. Unfortunately that has been on hold due in part to the search for an emergency communications manager, one who would also be overseeing the role of the NTS. Yesterday August 12 the hiring was announced on the ARRL website and quoting in part:

“In his new role, Gilbert (KE5ZW) will manage a team responsible for supporting ARRL Emergency Communications (EmComm) programs and services, including the Amateur Radio Emergency Service® (ARES®) and National Traffic System (NTS), as well as lead the continued modernization of those programs in consonance with the future emergency communications needs of the public and ARRL’s key partners.”

The role of message handling is still very much needed so we wait to see what comes next.

Meanwhile the nets are doing a great job handling traffic and training new folks. EM2MN now has three “graduates” from net manager KC1HHO’s training program and another is in the process of training.  MARI CW net now has a regular check in from Rhode Island, John AJ1DM, and we are very happy to have him especially after a long period of no representation from that state. John has been involved as a mentor for the CWOPS CW Academy and has become interested in handling traffic. We welcome and thank John for his participation.

MARIPN, the section phone net has picked up participation since it’s move from 6:00 to 5:00. It seems to be a better time for most folks. Net Manager Ralph N1LAH would welcome more participation from any folks on HF. The net meets Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays on or about 3978 Khz.

Below is the traffic report for both Eastern and Western Mass for the month of July. Thanks to all for your support.

73, Marcia KW1U STM

MASSACHUSETTS STM REPORTS 2020 Jul-20    
               
NET SESSIONS  QTC QNI QTR NM FREQ Net Time
               
WMTN C1 30 8 358 235 N1YCW 146.91 1300 Daily
WMTN C2 30 4 292 282 KD2JKV 146.91 1700 Daily
MARI 31 145 157 544 KW1U 3565 KHz 1900 Daily
EM2MN 31 135 331 932 KC1HHO 145.23 2000 Daily
CM2MN 15 1 76 89 KK1X 146.97 2100 Daily
HHTN 18 41 243 428 W1HAI MMRA Rptrs 2200 Su,M,W,F
CITN 18 7 98 240 AC7RB 147.375 1930 Tu,Th,F, Sa
MARIPN 12 24 72 165 N1LAH 3978 KHz 1700 Tu,Th,Sa
WARPSN 4 8 81 NA N1IQI 147.225 0830 Su
WMEN/HF 4 0 88 80 N1CPE 3944 KHz 0830 Su
WMEN/VHF 4 0 80 47 N1PUA 146.91 0900 Su
  197 373 1876 2995      
               
SAR ORG REC SENT DEL TOTAL BPL BPL = 500+ points
               
KW1U 0 283 268 1 552 X  
N1IQI 0 44 239 4 287    
N1TF 0 40 61 3 104    
W1RVY 1 58 16 1 76    
KC1KVY 0 24 40 5 69    
WA1LPM 0 29 35 0 64    
N1LAH 0 30 31 0 61    
KC1HHO 0 39 13 4 56    
WA1VAB 0 16 12 14 42    
KE1ML 0 12 26 3 41    
KD2JKV 0 20 20 0 40    
KC1MSN 0 17 15 7 39    
NV1N 0 15 22 1 38    
W1TCD 0 9 8 7 24    
KC1NBI 0 11 10 0 21    
W1JWM 0 4 4 0 8    
AJ1DM 1 2 2 1 6    
W1PLK 0 1 2 1 4    
               
PSHR  (Min 70 Points) 1 2 3 4 5 6 TOTAL
               
KW1U 40 40 30 0 0 20 130
N1TF 40 40 30 5 0 0 115
N1IQI 40 40 10 10 0 10 110
KD2JKV 40 40 30 0 0 0 110
W1RVY 40 40 30 0 0 0 110
N1LAH 40 40 20 0 0 0 100
KC1HHO 32 40 20 0 5 0 97
KE1ML 34 40 10 0 0 10 94
KC1KVY 40 40 10 0 0 0 90
WA1LPM 40 40 10 0 0 0 90
NV1N 27 38 10 0 0 0 75
KC1MSN 35 39 0 0 0 0 74
               
DRS RCV FWD TOTAL        
               
KW1U 1204 1610 2814        
N1IQI 44 239 283        
W1RVY 2 3 5        
W1JWM 4 0 4        

