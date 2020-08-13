MASSACHUSETTS TRAFFIC REPORT FOR JULY 2020

Greetings all traffic handlers and would-be traffic handlers. I hope you are all staying safe and cool. My apologies for not hosting the annual traffic handlers picnic this year, but the current pandemic situation was a primary factor. I hope to be able to have one here next year.

I have mentioned in the past that the Public Service Enhancement Working Group of the ARRL was turning their attention to NTS this year. Unfortunately that has been on hold due in part to the search for an emergency communications manager, one who would also be overseeing the role of the NTS. Yesterday August 12 the hiring was announced on the ARRL website and quoting in part:

“In his new role, Gilbert (KE5ZW) will manage a team responsible for supporting ARRL Emergency Communications (EmComm) programs and services, including the Amateur Radio Emergency Service® (ARES®) and National Traffic System (NTS), as well as lead the continued modernization of those programs in consonance with the future emergency communications needs of the public and ARRL’s key partners.”

The role of message handling is still very much needed so we wait to see what comes next.

Meanwhile the nets are doing a great job handling traffic and training new folks. EM2MN now has three “graduates” from net manager KC1HHO’s training program and another is in the process of training. MARI CW net now has a regular check in from Rhode Island, John AJ1DM, and we are very happy to have him especially after a long period of no representation from that state. John has been involved as a mentor for the CWOPS CW Academy and has become interested in handling traffic. We welcome and thank John for his participation.

MARIPN, the section phone net has picked up participation since it’s move from 6:00 to 5:00. It seems to be a better time for most folks. Net Manager Ralph N1LAH would welcome more participation from any folks on HF. The net meets Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays on or about 3978 Khz.

Below is the traffic report for both Eastern and Western Mass for the month of July. Thanks to all for your support.

73, Marcia KW1U STM