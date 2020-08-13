Nashoba Valley ARC to Offer Technician Class in September, 2020

Bruce Blain, K1BG, writes in the August issue of NVARC Signal:

Beginning sometime in September, the Nashoba Valley Amateur Radio Club will offer Technician license classes the first time in over 20 years.

I will be coordinating a four-week class schedule, with two-hour sessions taking place twice weekly (eight sessions/16 hours total). A detailed schedule will be made available during the August club meeting webinar, and I’ll be looking for several volunteers to help with the classes.

Because we are avoiding group gatherings, classes will be held using the WebEx on-line webinar services generously offered by Jim, N8VIM, and Medtronic, his employer. Plans are to follow up the classes with a VE session to get the students licensed (and we will have to plan for dealing with social distancing at that session). Additionally, if there is enough interest, we will offer classes leading to a General class license sometime later in the fall. Stay tuned for more details.

If you have questions, feel like volunteering for either classroom instruction or the VE session, know of someone who wants to participate, etc., please contact me at K1BG.Bruce@gmail.com, or call me at 508- 341-5124.