WG0AT: “Summits On The Air” at K1USN Radio Club On-line Meeting, September 1, 2020

“Pi” Pugh, K1RV, writes in the K1USN Radio Club newsletter:

“Remember that our next biweekly K1USN Zoom session will take place this upcoming Tuesday, Sept 1st @ 7:30 PM with Steve – WG0AT (AKA the Goat Hiker) doing a presentation on SOTA (Summits On The Air). Some of you may have worked Steve on the air or perhaps have viewed some of his Goat Hiker videos on YouTube already. This should be an interesting presentation and you will receive an invitation by this Sunday if you are already on the K1USN Zoom subscription list. If you are not already on the list then please send me an e-mail (k1rv@arrl.net) so that I can add you to our separate Zoom invitation list!”