Ray Cord, K2TGX, SMHARC Secretary/Treasurer writes:

Just a reminder that this coming Tuesday night [September 15, 2020] is the third Tuesday of the month. Time for our regularly scheduled ARES and Club business meeting. We will meet on the K1SMH 147.195+, 127.3 Hz tone at 8:00 PM local. Hope to hear you on the air. Tnx, 73.