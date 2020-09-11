W1OH: “Satellite Communications” at K1USN RC Online Meeting, September 15, 2020

“Pi” Pugh, K1RV, writes in the K1USN Happenings Newsletter, September 11, 2020:

The next K1USN Zoom session is scheduled for this upcoming Tuesday [September 15, 2020] @ 7:30 PM. There will be a presentation by Goeff Allsup, W1OH, on Satellite Communications.

Those who have already received previous Zoom invitations are already on our K1USN Zoom mailing list and will receive one this Sunday with details directing you to log into this session.





Anyone else who would be interested in receiving an invitation will need to send me an e-mail ( k1rv@arrl.net ) to be added to our separate K1USN Zoom list.